Jiya Surana
SEPTEMBER 23, 2023
Ways to use multani mitti
Multani mitti, also known as Fuller's earth, is a versatile ingredient with various beauty benefits. Here are some ways to use it
Image: Pexels
Start by mixing 2 tbsp of multani mitti with enough water or rose water to form a smooth paste
Face mask for rejuvenated skin
Image: Pexels
Apply the paste to your face, avoiding the eye area and leave it on for about 15-20 minutes until it dries
Step 2
Image: Pexels
Later, rinse it off with lukewarm water
Step 3
Image: Pexels
Simply mix equal parts of multani mitti, yogurt, and Aloe Vera gel to form a paste
Hair mask for voluminous hair
Image: Pexels
Apply the paste to your scalp and hair focusing on the roots
Step 2
Image: Pexels
Leave it on for 30 minutes and then wash it off with a mild shampoo
Step 3
Image: Pexels
Start by mixing 1 cup of multani mitti with half a cup of finely ground oats and enough water to make a paste
Body scrub for glowing body
Image: Pexels
Gently scrub your body in circular motions with this mixture, paying extra attention to rough areas like elbows and knees
Step 2
Image: Pexels
Lastly, rinse it off with warm water
Step 3
Image: Pexels
