Jiya Surana

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 23, 2023

Ways to use multani mitti

Multani mitti, also known as Fuller's earth, is a versatile ingredient with various beauty benefits. Here are some ways to use it 

Image: Pexels 

Start by mixing 2 tbsp of multani mitti with enough water or rose water to form a smooth paste

Face mask for rejuvenated skin

Image: Pexels 

Apply the paste to your face, avoiding the eye area and leave it on for about 15-20 minutes until it dries

Step 2

Image: Pexels 

Later, rinse it off with lukewarm water

Step 3

Image: Pexels 

Simply mix equal parts of multani mitti, yogurt, and Aloe Vera gel to form a paste

Hair mask for voluminous hair

Image: Pexels 

Apply the paste to your scalp and hair focusing on the roots

Step 2

Image: Pexels 

Leave it on for 30 minutes and then wash it off with a mild shampoo

Step 3

Image: Pexels 

Start by mixing 1 cup of multani mitti with half a cup of finely ground oats and enough water to make a paste

Body scrub for glowing body

Image: Pexels 

Gently scrub your body in circular motions with this mixture, paying extra attention to rough areas like elbows and knees

Step 2

Image: Pexels 

Lastly, rinse it off with warm water 

Step 3

Image: Pexels 

