Sanjukta Choudhury

 Lifestyle

JUNE 07, 2024

Ways to Use Onion Juice for Hair Growth


- Peel, chop, blend, and strain onions
- Extract the juice using a cheesecloth

 Prepare Onion Juice

- Apply onion juice to scalp
- Massage for 5-10 minutes
- Leave on for 30 minutes
- Rinse with mild shampoo

 Direct Application

- Mix onion juice and coconut oil (1:1)
- Apply, massage, leave for 30-60 minutes
- Rinse with mild shampoo

Onion Juice and Coconut Oil

- Combine onion juice and olive oil (1:1)
- Apply, massage, leave for 1 hour
- Rinse thoroughly with shampoo

Onion Juice and Olive Oil

- Mix onion juice and honey (2:1)
- Apply, leave for 30-60 minutes
- Wash with mild shampoo

 Onion Juice and Honey Mask

- Mix equal parts onion and lemon juice
- Apply, massage, leave for 30 minutes
- Rinse with water and mild shampoo

 Onion Juice and Lemon Juice

- Mix onion juice and yoghurt (1:1)
- Apply, leave for 30 minutes
- Rinse with mild shampoo

 Onion Juice and Yoghurt

- Mix onion juice and castor oil (1:1)
- Apply, massage, leave for 1-2 hours
- Wash off with mild shampoo

Onion Juice and Castor Oil

- Mix onion juice and aloe vera gel (1:1)
- Apply, massage, leave for 30 minutes
- Rinse thoroughly with mild shampoo

 Onion Juice and Aloe Vera Gel

 Onion Juice and Ginger Juice

- Mix onion juice and ginger juice (2:1)
- Apply, massage, leave for 30 minutes
- Rinse with water and mild shampoo

