Sanjukta Choudhury
Lifestyle
JUNE 07, 2024
Ways to Use Onion Juice for Hair Growth
- Peel, chop, blend, and strain onions
- Extract the juice using a cheesecloth
Prepare Onion Juice
- Apply onion juice to scalp
- Massage for 5-10 minutes
- Leave on for 30 minutes
- Rinse with mild shampoo
Direct Application
- Mix onion juice and coconut oil (1:1)
- Apply, massage, leave for 30-60 minutes
- Rinse with mild shampoo
Onion Juice and Coconut Oil
- Combine onion juice and olive oil (1:1)
- Apply, massage, leave for 1 hour
- Rinse thoroughly with shampoo
Onion Juice and Olive Oil
- Mix onion juice and honey (2:1)
- Apply, leave for 30-60 minutes
- Wash with mild shampoo
Onion Juice and Honey Mask
- Mix equal parts onion and lemon juice
- Apply, massage, leave for 30 minutes
- Rinse with water and mild shampoo
Onion Juice and Lemon Juice
- Mix onion juice and yoghurt (1:1)
- Apply, leave for 30 minutes
- Rinse with mild shampoo
Onion Juice and Yoghurt
- Mix onion juice and castor oil (1:1)
- Apply, massage, leave for 1-2 hours
- Wash off with mild shampoo
Onion Juice and Castor Oil
- Mix onion juice and aloe vera gel (1:1)
- Apply, massage, leave for 30 minutes
- Rinse thoroughly with mild shampoo
Onion Juice and Aloe Vera Gel
Onion Juice and Ginger Juice
- Mix onion juice and ginger juice (2:1)
- Apply, massage, leave for 30 minutes
- Rinse with water and mild shampoo
