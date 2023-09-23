Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 23, 2023

Ways to use orange on face

Using Orange for your face can be a great way to add warmth, brightness, or even address specific skincare concerns. However, always do a patch test first

Image: Pexels 

First grind dried Orange peels to make a fine powder

Orange peel face mask

Image: Pexels 

Mix 1-2 tablespoons of orange peel powder with yoghurt and honey to form a paste

Step 2

Image: Pexels 

Apply the paste to your face and neck, avoiding the eyes

Step 3

Image: Pexels 

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes and then rinse off with lukewarm water

Step 4

Image: Pexels 

Start by diluting a few drops of orange essential oil in a carrier oil

Orange essential oil for aromatherapy

Image: Pexels 

Apply the diluted oil to your face and gently massage it in

Step 2

Image: Pexels 

You can also add a few drops to your regular moisturizer or facial oil

Step 3

Image: Pexels 

Begin by mixing 1-2 teaspoons of freshly squeezed orange juice with a few drops of vitamin C serum and a teaspoon of aloe vera gel

Orange face serum

Image: Pexels 

Apply this serum to your face after cleansing and before moisturizing

Step 2

Image: Pexels 

