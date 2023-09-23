Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 23, 2023
Ways to use orange on face
Using Orange for your face can be a great way to add warmth, brightness, or even address specific skincare concerns. However, always do a patch test first
Image: Pexels
First grind dried Orange peels to make a fine powder
Orange peel face mask
Image: Pexels
Mix 1-2 tablespoons of orange peel powder with yoghurt and honey to form a paste
Step 2
Image: Pexels
Apply the paste to your face and neck, avoiding the eyes
Step 3
Image: Pexels
Leave it on for 15-20 minutes and then rinse off with lukewarm water
Step 4
Image: Pexels
Start by diluting a few drops of orange essential oil in a carrier oil
Orange essential oil for aromatherapy
Image: Pexels
Apply the diluted oil to your face and gently massage it in
Step 2
Image: Pexels
You can also add a few drops to your regular moisturizer or facial oil
Step 3
Image: Pexels
Begin by mixing 1-2 teaspoons of freshly squeezed orange juice with a few drops of vitamin C serum and a teaspoon of aloe vera gel
Orange face serum
Image: Pexels
Apply this serum to your face after cleansing and before moisturizing
Step 2
Image: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.