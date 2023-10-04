Heading 3
Jiya Surana
OCTOBER 04, 2023
Ways to use pistachios in kitchen
Enjoy them as a healthy and satisfying snack on their own
Snacking
Image: Pexels
Add chopped pistachios to cookies, cakes, or muffins for a delightful crunch and flavor
Baking
Image: Pexels
Create your own trail mix by combining pistachios with dried fruits and other nuts
Trail mix
Image: Pexels
Crush pistachios and use them as a topping for ice cream or frozen yogurt
Ice cream topping
Image: Pexels
Add crushed pistachios to pasta dishes, like pesto, for a unique texture and taste
Pasta dishes
Image: Pexels
Incorporate chopped pistachios into rice pilaf for added flavor and texture
Rice pilaf
Image: Pexels
Pistachios are commonly used in Middle Eastern cuisine, such as baklava, so explore these recipes
Middle Eastern dishes
Image: Pexels
Blend pistachios into your smoothies for a creamy texture and nutty flavor
Smoothies
Image: Pexels
Use chopped pistachios in stuffing recipes for poultry or vegetables
Stuffing
Image: Pexels
Incorporate pistachios into hummus or other spreads for added flavor and texture
Dips and spreads
Image: Pexels
