Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

OCTOBER 04, 2023

Ways to use pistachios in kitchen

Enjoy them as a healthy and satisfying snack on their own

Snacking

Image: Pexels

Add chopped pistachios to cookies, cakes, or muffins for a delightful crunch and flavor

Baking

Image: Pexels

Create your own trail mix by combining pistachios with dried fruits and other nuts

Trail mix

Image: Pexels

Crush pistachios and use them as a topping for ice cream or frozen yogurt

Ice cream topping

Image: Pexels

Add crushed pistachios to pasta dishes, like pesto, for a unique texture and taste

Pasta dishes

Image: Pexels

Incorporate chopped pistachios into rice pilaf for added flavor and texture

Rice pilaf

Image: Pexels

Pistachios are commonly used in Middle Eastern cuisine, such as baklava, so explore these recipes

Middle Eastern dishes

Image: Pexels

Blend pistachios into your smoothies for a creamy texture and nutty flavor

Smoothies

Image: Pexels

Use chopped pistachios in stuffing recipes for poultry or vegetables

Stuffing

Image: Pexels

Incorporate pistachios into hummus or other spreads for added flavor and texture

Dips and spreads

Image: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here