Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
may 12, 2024
Ways to use Pomegranate on the face
Here are 3 unique pomegranate DIYs that can help you get flawless skin at home
DIYs
Image Source: Freepik
Extract the juice from pomegranate seeds and mix it with aloe vera gel or rose water
Pomegranate Face Toner
Image Source: Freepik
Apply the serum to your face before bedtime and leave it overnight
Step 2
Image Source: Freepik
Wake up to rejuvenated and moisturized skin with reduced signs of aging
Step 3
Image Source: Freepik
Blend pomegranate seeds or juice with a tablespoon of yogurt or honey
Pomegranate Face Mask
Image Source: Freepik
Apply the mixture to your clean face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes
Image Source: Freepik
Step 2
Rinse off with lukewarm water to reveal hydrated and glowing skin
Step 3
Image Source: Freepik
Crush pomegranate seeds and mix them with a tablespoon of oatmeal or brown sugar
Pomegranate Face Scrub
Image Source: Freepik
Gently massage the scrub onto damp skin in circular motions
Step 2
Image Source: Freepik
Rinse off with water to exfoliate dead skin cells and promote a smoother complexion
Step 3
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.