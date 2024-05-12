Heading 3

Jiya Surana

may 12, 2024

Ways to use Pomegranate on the face

Here are 3 unique pomegranate DIYs that can help you get flawless skin at home

Extract the juice from pomegranate seeds and mix it with aloe vera gel or rose water

Pomegranate Face Toner

Apply the serum to your face before bedtime and leave it overnight

Wake up to rejuvenated and moisturized skin with reduced signs of aging

Blend pomegranate seeds or juice with a tablespoon of yogurt or honey

Pomegranate Face Mask

Apply the mixture to your clean face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes

Rinse off with lukewarm water to reveal hydrated and glowing skin

Crush pomegranate seeds and mix them with a tablespoon of oatmeal or brown sugar

Pomegranate Face Scrub

Gently massage the scrub onto damp skin in circular motions

Rinse off with water to exfoliate dead skin cells and promote a smoother complexion

