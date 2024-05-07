Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

may 07, 2024

Ways to use Rose on the face

Boil a pot of water and add a handful of fresh rose petals

Rose Petal Face Steam

Image Source: Freepik

Then remove from heat and let it cool slightly

Step 2

Image Source: Freepik

Next, drape a towel over your head and lean over the pot, allowing the steam to gently cleanse your face

Step 3

Image Source: Freepik

The natural oils in the rose petals will hydrate and refresh your skin

Benefit

Image: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram

Grind a handful of rose petals with a tablespoon of oatmeal to make a coarse paste

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Rose Face Scrub

Add a little honey to the mixture for its moisturizing properties

Step 2

Image: Surbhi Jyoti Instagram

Gently massage the scrub onto your face in circular motions, then rinse off with lukewarm water

Step 3

Image: Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary Instagram

Brew a cup of green tea and let it cool

Rose Water Toner

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Step 2

Image Source: Freepik

Mix equal parts of rose water and green tea in a spray bottle

Then use it as a toner after cleansing to tighten pores and refresh your skin

Step 3

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

