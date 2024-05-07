Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
may 07, 2024
Ways to use Rose on the face
Boil a pot of water and add a handful of fresh rose petals
Rose Petal Face Steam
Image Source: Freepik
Then remove from heat and let it cool slightly
Step 2
Image Source: Freepik
Next, drape a towel over your head and lean over the pot, allowing the steam to gently cleanse your face
Step 3
Image Source: Freepik
The natural oils in the rose petals will hydrate and refresh your skin
Benefit
Image: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram
Grind a handful of rose petals with a tablespoon of oatmeal to make a coarse paste
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Rose Face Scrub
Add a little honey to the mixture for its moisturizing properties
Step 2
Image: Surbhi Jyoti Instagram
Gently massage the scrub onto your face in circular motions, then rinse off with lukewarm water
Step 3
Image: Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary Instagram
Brew a cup of green tea and let it cool
Rose Water Toner
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Step 2
Image Source: Freepik
Mix equal parts of rose water and green tea in a spray bottle
Then use it as a toner after cleansing to tighten pores and refresh your skin
Step 3
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.