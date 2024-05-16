Heading 3
Ways To Use Rosemary On The Face
Steep a handful of fresh rosemary leaves in apple cider vinegar for a few days
Rosemary Toner - Step 1
Strain the mixture and pour the infused vinegar into a clean bottle
Step 2
Dilute the vinegar with water (1 part vinegar to 2 parts water) before use
Step 3
Grind fresh rosemary leaves into a fine powder
Rosemary Face Scrub - Step 1
Mix the rosemary powder with honey and a little sugar to form a scrub
Step 2
Gently massage the scrub onto your face in circular motions
Step 3
Rinse off with lukewarm water
Step 4
Blend fresh rosemary leaves with ripe avocado until smooth
Rosemary Face Mask - Step 1
Apply the mixture to your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes
Step 2
Rinse off with lukewarm water
Step 3
