Jiya Surana 

lifestyle 

may 16, 2024

Ways To Use Rosemary On The Face

Steep a handful of fresh rosemary leaves in apple cider vinegar for a few days

Rosemary Toner - Step 1

Strain the mixture and pour the infused vinegar into a clean bottle

Step 2 

Dilute the vinegar with water (1 part vinegar to 2 parts water) before use

Step 3 

Grind fresh rosemary leaves into a fine powder

Rosemary Face Scrub - Step 1

Mix the rosemary powder with honey and a little sugar to form a scrub

Step 2 

Gently massage the scrub onto your face in circular motions

Step 3 

Rinse off with lukewarm water

Step 4

Blend fresh rosemary leaves with ripe avocado until smooth

Rosemary Face Mask - Step 1

Apply the mixture to your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes

Step 2 

Rinse off with lukewarm water

Step 3 

