Jiya Surana
lifestyle
may 13, 2024
Ways to use Tulsi on the face
Boil some water and add a few tulsi leaves to it
Tulsi steam facial - Step 1
Position your face over the steam and let the steam penetrate your skin for 5-10 mins. Then rinse with cold water
Step 2
Steep a handful of tulsi leaves in hot water for about 15-20 mins
Tulsi toner - Step 1
Strain when it cools down
Step 2
Pour it into a spray bottle and store it in the refrigerator
Step 3
Use it as a facial toner by spraying it onto your face after cleansing
Step 4
Tulsi water can help tighten pores and refresh your skin
Benefit
Crush a handful of fresh tulsi leaves into a paste
Tulsi face mask - Step 1
Mix it with a tbsp of yogurt or honey
Step 2
Apply and leave it on for 15-20 mins before rinsing it off with lukewarm water
Step 3
