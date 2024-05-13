Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

may 13, 2024

Ways to use Tulsi on the face

Boil some water and add a few tulsi leaves to it

Tulsi steam facial - Step 1

Position your face over the steam and let the steam penetrate your skin for 5-10 mins. Then rinse with cold water

Step 2

Steep a handful of tulsi leaves in hot water for about 15-20 mins

Tulsi toner - Step 1

Strain when it cools down

Step 2

Pour it into a spray bottle and store it in the refrigerator

Step 3

Use it as a facial toner by spraying it onto your face after cleansing

Step 4

Tulsi water can help tighten pores and refresh your skin

Benefit

Crush a handful of fresh tulsi leaves into a paste

Tulsi face mask - Step 1

Mix it with a tbsp of yogurt or honey

Step 2

Apply and leave it on for 15-20 mins before rinsing it off with lukewarm water

Step 3

