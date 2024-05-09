Heading 3
Ways to use yogurt on face
Massage a small amount of yogurt onto your damp skin in circular motions for a few minutes
Yoghurt cleanser
Rinse off with water and pat your face dry
Step 2
Yogurt contains lactic acid, which helps gently exfoliate the skin and remove dead cells, leaving your skin feeling soft and refreshed
Benefit
Mix 1 tbsp of yogurt with 1 tbsp of finely ground oatmeal or almond meal
YOGURT SCRUB
Gently massage the mixture onto damp skin in circular motions for a few minutes then rinse off with lukewarm water
Step 2
This scrub helps exfoliate dead skin cells and leaves your skin feeling smooth and refreshed
Benefit
Mix 2 tablespoons of plain yogurt with 1 tablespoon of honey
YOGURT FACE MASK
Apply this mixture evenly to your face and leave it on for about 15-20 minutes
Step 2
Step 3
Rinse off with lukewarm water
This mask helps hydrate the skin, reduce inflammation, and brighten the complexion
Benefit
