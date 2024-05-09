Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

Lifestyle

MAY 09, 2024

Ways to use yogurt on face

Massage a small amount of yogurt onto your damp skin in circular motions for a few minutes

Yoghurt cleanser

Rinse off with water and pat your face dry

Step 2

Yogurt contains lactic acid, which helps gently exfoliate the skin and remove dead cells, leaving your skin feeling soft and refreshed

Benefit

Mix 1 tbsp of yogurt with 1 tbsp of finely ground oatmeal or almond meal

YOGURT SCRUB

Gently massage the mixture onto damp skin in circular motions for a few minutes then rinse off with lukewarm water

Step 2

This scrub helps exfoliate dead skin cells and leaves your skin feeling smooth and refreshed

Benefit 

Mix 2 tablespoons of plain yogurt with 1 tablespoon of honey

YOGURT FACE MASK

Apply this mixture evenly to your face and leave it on for about 15-20 minutes

Step 2 

Step 3

Rinse off with lukewarm water

This mask helps hydrate the skin, reduce inflammation, and brighten the complexion

Benefit 

