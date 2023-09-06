pinkvilla
Nanditha Gururaj
Fashion
SEPTEMBER 06, 2023
Ways to wear Latte Nails
Latte Nails
They are the Fall 2023 Manicure trend, taking neutral to a new level
Image: Pexels
Use Tan nail polish
Using Tan nail polish is one of the best ways to get an accurate latte look
Image: Pexels
Swirly lattes
Use white colour polish with tan to make a marble latte look
Image: Pexels
Foam look
A foam latte is typically milky white, so use white nail paint for this look
Image: Pexels
Ombrés
An Ombré is a perfect way to showcase each aspect of the latte. Move from lighter to darker shades to create an Ombré
Image: Pexels
Pumpkin spice lattes
Nothing is more appropriate for Fall than a pumpkin spiced latte look. Use a warm orangey nude nail polish to create this look
Image: Pexels
Add Coffee & Latte inspired art
Elevate your manicure by adding simple coffee inspired latte art
Image: Pexels
Latte French Manicures
Be a little out of the box by adding french tips with latte colours
Image: Pexels
Shimmery chocolate nails
Add chocolatey colors with a touch of sparkle to create this look
Image: Pexels
Matte mocha nails are a luxurious fusion of deep coffee hues and a sleek matte finish
Image: Pexels
Matte mocha nails
