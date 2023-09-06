Heading 3

Ways to wear Latte Nails

Latte Nails

They are the Fall 2023 Manicure trend, taking neutral to a new level

Image: Pexels

Use Tan nail polish

Using Tan nail polish is one of the best ways to get an accurate latte look

Image: Pexels

Swirly lattes

Use white colour polish with tan to make a marble latte look

Image: Pexels

Foam look

A foam latte is typically milky white, so use white nail paint for this look

Image: Pexels

Ombrés

An Ombré is a perfect way to showcase each aspect of the latte. Move from lighter to darker shades to create an Ombré

Image: Pexels

Pumpkin spice lattes

Nothing is more appropriate for Fall than a pumpkin spiced latte look. Use a warm orangey nude nail polish to create this look

Image: Pexels

Add Coffee & Latte inspired art

Elevate your manicure by adding simple coffee inspired latte art

Image: Pexels

Latte French Manicures

Be a little out of the box by adding french tips with latte colours

Image: Pexels

Shimmery chocolate nails

Add chocolatey colors with a touch of sparkle to create this look

Image: Pexels

Matte mocha nails are a luxurious fusion of deep coffee hues and a sleek matte finish

Image: Pexels

Matte mocha nails

