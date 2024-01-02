Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
January 02, 2023
Wedding guest vibes based on your Zodiac
Aries are energetic and always ready to hit the dance floor! At weddings, they're the first ones to groove to the beats of Bollywood music, leading the way for others to join in
Aries: The Dance Floor Dynamo
Taureans are known for their love of good food. At weddings, you'll find them at the buffet, savoring every delicacy and probably going for seconds of their favorite dishes
Taurus: The Foodie
Geminis are social magnets. They effortlessly mingle with everyone, striking up conversations and ensuring they talk to every single person at the wedding, making it a point to know their story
Gemini: The Social Butterfly
Image: Raashii Khanna Instagram
Cancers are the ones who shed a tear or two during the emotional moments -be it the bride's entry, vows, or heartfelt speeches. They're always there with tissues and comforting words
Cancer: The Emotional Support
Leos love to make a statement. At weddings, they'll be dressed to the nines, stealing the spotlight with their elegant attire and infectious charisma
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Leo: The Glamorous Guest
Virgos are the behind-the-scenes heroes. They ensure everything runs smoothly, from helping the hosts with arrangements to making sure the logistics are on point
Virgo: The Organized Helper
Libras bring balance to the wedding chaos. They are diplomatic, ensuring that everyone gets along, diffusing any tensions, and making sure the atmosphere is harmonious
Libra: The Peacemaker
Sagittarians are up for anything exciting. They're the ones who suggest exploring the nearby areas during breaks in the festivities or initiating impromptu games to keep the spirits high
Sagittarius: The Adventurous Explorer
Aquarius: The Trendsetter
Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram
Aquarians bring a touch of uniqueness. You'll spot them with unconventional fashion choices or suggesting innovative ideas to spice up traditional rituals
Pisceans are deeply emotional and sentimental. They're captivated by the rituals, cherishing the sentimental moments, and probably tearing up during the heartfelt speeches
Pisces: The Sentimental Soul
