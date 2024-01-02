Heading 3

Wedding guest vibes based on your Zodiac

Aries are energetic and always ready to hit the dance floor! At weddings, they're the first ones to groove to the beats of Bollywood music, leading the way for others to join in

Aries: The Dance Floor Dynamo

Taureans are known for their love of good food. At weddings, you'll find them at the buffet, savoring every delicacy and probably going for seconds of their favorite dishes

Taurus: The Foodie

Geminis are social magnets. They effortlessly mingle with everyone, striking up conversations and ensuring they talk to every single person at the wedding, making it a point to know their story

Gemini: The Social Butterfly 

Cancers are the ones who shed a tear or two during the emotional moments -be it the bride's entry, vows, or heartfelt speeches. They're always there with tissues and comforting words

Cancer: The Emotional Support 

Leos love to make a statement. At weddings, they'll be dressed to the nines, stealing the spotlight with their elegant attire and infectious charisma

Leo: The Glamorous Guest

Virgos are the behind-the-scenes heroes. They ensure everything runs smoothly, from helping the hosts with arrangements to making sure the logistics are on point

Virgo: The Organized Helper

Libras bring balance to the wedding chaos. They are diplomatic, ensuring that everyone gets along, diffusing any tensions, and making sure the atmosphere is harmonious

Libra: The Peacemaker

Sagittarians are up for anything exciting. They're the ones who suggest exploring the nearby areas during breaks in the festivities or initiating impromptu games to keep the spirits high

Sagittarius: The Adventurous Explorer

Aquarius: The Trendsetter

Aquarians bring a touch of uniqueness. You'll spot them with unconventional fashion choices or suggesting innovative ideas to spice up traditional rituals

Pisceans are deeply emotional and sentimental. They're captivated by the rituals, cherishing the sentimental moments, and probably tearing up during the heartfelt speeches

Pisces: The Sentimental Soul

