Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Priyanshi Shah

Fashion

NOVEMBER 13 , 2023

Wedding lehenga buying tips

Image: Pexels

Set a budget range before you start looking. Lehengas can vary greatly in price, so having a budget in mind will help narrow down your option

Budget

Image: Pexels

Understand your personal style and what makes you feel comfortable and beautiful

Personal Style

Image: Pexels

Choose the fabric carefully. Fabrics like silk, satin, georgette, velvet, and crepe are popular for lehengas

Fabric

Image: Pexels

Pick a color that compliments your skin tone and suits the overall theme of the wedding

Color

Image: Pexels

Pay attention to the intricate detailing, embroidery, and embellishments

Embroidery and Detailing

Image: Pexels

Remember, you'll be wearing this for several hours, and heavy lehengas can be uncomfortable. Ensure it's comfortable enough to carry throughout the ceremony and festivities

Weight and Comfort

Image: Pexels

Customizing the outfit to fit your body perfectly is crucial. Sometimes ready-made outfits might need alterations to ensure they fit you like a glove

Customization and Fit

Image: Pexels

Pay attention to the design and drape of the dupatta. It should complement the lehenga and be easy to handle throughout the event

Dupatta Design

Image: Pexels

Consider whether you prefer a trendy design or a timeless classic

Trend vs. Timelessness

Image: Pexels

Reputable Designer or Store 

India has many destinations popular for snowfall, including Kashmir and Shimla. Blue skies and green valleys are just ecstatic 

Whether you choose a renowned designer or a trusted store, ensure they have a good reputation for quality, service, and authenticity

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here