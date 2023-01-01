pinkvilla
Priyanshi Shah
Fashion
NOVEMBER 13 , 2023
Wedding lehenga buying tips
Image: Pexels
Set a budget range before you start looking. Lehengas can vary greatly in price, so having a budget in mind will help narrow down your option
Budget
Image: Pexels
Understand your personal style and what makes you feel comfortable and beautiful
Personal Style
Image: Pexels
Choose the fabric carefully. Fabrics like silk, satin, georgette, velvet, and crepe are popular for lehengas
Fabric
Image: Pexels
Pick a color that compliments your skin tone and suits the overall theme of the wedding
Color
Image: Pexels
Pay attention to the intricate detailing, embroidery, and embellishments
Embroidery and Detailing
Image: Pexels
Remember, you'll be wearing this for several hours, and heavy lehengas can be uncomfortable. Ensure it's comfortable enough to carry throughout the ceremony and festivities
Weight and Comfort
Image: Pexels
Customizing the outfit to fit your body perfectly is crucial. Sometimes ready-made outfits might need alterations to ensure they fit you like a glove
Customization and Fit
Image: Pexels
Pay attention to the design and drape of the dupatta. It should complement the lehenga and be easy to handle throughout the event
Dupatta Design
Image: Pexels
Consider whether you prefer a trendy design or a timeless classic
Trend vs. Timelessness
Image: Pexels
Reputable Designer or Store
India has many destinations popular for snowfall, including Kashmir and Shimla. Blue skies and green valleys are just ecstatic
Whether you choose a renowned designer or a trusted store, ensure they have a good reputation for quality, service, and authenticity
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.