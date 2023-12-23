Heading 3

December 23, 2023

Wedding theme based on your zodiac sign

A wedding theme that's as bold and energetic as Aries themselves, with deep reds and fiery accents

Aries: Red Passion

Garden Luxurious greens and florals set the stage for Taurus's love of beauty and comfort

Taurus: Enchanted

A playful mix of old and new, perfect for the versatile and communicative Gemini

Gemini: Vintage

A wedding that respects tradition and exudes timeless grace, perfect for the classic Capricorn

Capricorn: Timeless Tradition

A wedding that's as intense and passionate as Scorpio, with dark hues and dramatic touches

Scorpio: Gothic Mystery

A trendy, stylish affair that's all about balance and harmony, just like Libra

Libra: Modern Sophisticate

A soft, romantic theme with a twilight ceremony by the water, ideal for the emotional and intuitive Cancer 

Cancer: Moonlit Romance

A sophisticated, minimalist theme with a focus on quality and simplicity for the detail-oriented Virgo

Virgo: Classic Elegance

An eclectic, travel-inspired wedding full of adventure and free spirit, just like Sagittarius

Sagittarius: Bohemian Rhapsody

An innovative and unconventional theme with a modern, possibly even sci-fi twist for the original Aquarius

Aquarius: Futuristic Fantasy

