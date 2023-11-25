Heading 3

Weekend getaway for couples

Shimla offers a perfect weekend getaway with activities like the Toy Train ride and delectable treats on Mall Road

Shimla

A serene backwater town in Kerala, Alleppey is ideal for a relaxed weekend in traditional houseboats, with highlights like backwater cruises and Ayurveda massages

Alleppey

Known as the Switzerland of India, Auli offers breathtaking landscapes year-round, featuring skiing in winter and diverse adventure activities in the summer

Auli

Ooty is perfect with tea plantations, the Nilgiri Mountain Toy Train, and a variety of attractions amidst its scenic beauty

Ooty

Coorg offers homestays amid coffee plantations, wildlife safaris, and visits to coffee and spice plantations

Coorg

The epitome of luxury in Rajasthan, Udaipur beckons with its romantic ambiance, majestic forts, and rich cultural experiences

Udaipur

The all-time favorite, Goa offers sun-soaked beaches, historic churches, spice gardens, and vibrant nightlife, making it a versatile weekend destination

Goa

A popular retreat for Pune and Mumbai residents, Lonavala has beautiful landscapes, waterfalls, and opportunities for relaxation or adventure activities

 Lonavala

Formerly a French colony, Pondicherry offers a touch of France in India, with historic sites, French-inspired cuisine, and a relaxed coastal atmosphere

Pondicherry

Combining lush greenery, toy trains, monasteries, and tea estates, Darjeeling in East India provides a perfect mountain retreat experience

Darjeeling

