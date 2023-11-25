Heading 3
Weekend getaway for couples
Shimla offers a perfect weekend getaway with activities like the Toy Train ride and delectable treats on Mall Road
Shimla
A serene backwater town in Kerala, Alleppey is ideal for a relaxed weekend in traditional houseboats, with highlights like backwater cruises and Ayurveda massages
Alleppey
Known as the Switzerland of India, Auli offers breathtaking landscapes year-round, featuring skiing in winter and diverse adventure activities in the summer
Auli
Ooty is perfect with tea plantations, the Nilgiri Mountain Toy Train, and a variety of attractions amidst its scenic beauty
Ooty
Coorg offers homestays amid coffee plantations, wildlife safaris, and visits to coffee and spice plantations
Coorg
The epitome of luxury in Rajasthan, Udaipur beckons with its romantic ambiance, majestic forts, and rich cultural experiences
Udaipur
The all-time favorite, Goa offers sun-soaked beaches, historic churches, spice gardens, and vibrant nightlife, making it a versatile weekend destination
Goa
A popular retreat for Pune and Mumbai residents, Lonavala has beautiful landscapes, waterfalls, and opportunities for relaxation or adventure activities
Lonavala
Formerly a French colony, Pondicherry offers a touch of France in India, with historic sites, French-inspired cuisine, and a relaxed coastal atmosphere
Pondicherry
Combining lush greenery, toy trains, monasteries, and tea estates, Darjeeling in East India provides a perfect mountain retreat experience
Darjeeling
