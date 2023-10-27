Heading 3
Weekend places in India
Explore the rich history of the Pink City with its majestic forts, palaces, and vibrant markets
Jaipur, Rajasthan
Image Source: pexels
Goa
Image Source: pexels
For a relaxed beach vacation, Goa offers beautiful beaches, water sports, and a lively nightlife scene
Discover the cultural heritage of this city, including the magnificent Mysore Palace and Brindavan Gardens
Mysore, Karnataka
Image Source: pexels
These hill stations are popular for their lush greenery, cool climate, and amazing stay places
Lonavala and Khandala
Image Source: pexels
Ideal for adventure enthusiasts, offering activities like white-water rafting, trekking, and yoga by the Ganges
Rishikesh, Uttarakhand
Image Source: pexels
A charming hill station known for its scenic beauty and pleasant climate
Ooty, Tamil Nadu
Image Source: pexels
Explore the historic neighborhoods, backwaters, and taste delicious South Indian cuisine
Kochi, Kerala
Image Source: pexels
Experience a blend of French culture, relax on beautiful beaches, and enjoy the seafood
Pondicherry
Image Source: pexels
The City of Lakes is famous for its palaces and romantic boat rides on Lake Pichola
Udaipur, Rajasthan
Image Source: pexels
Enjoy the colonial architecture, scenic beauty, and the famous Shimla-Kalka toy train ride
Shimla, Himachal Pradesh
Image Source: pexels
