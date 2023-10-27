Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle

OCTOBER 27, 2023

Weekend places in India

Explore the rich history of the Pink City with its majestic forts, palaces, and vibrant markets

Jaipur, Rajasthan

Image Source: pexels

Goa

Image Source: pexels

For a relaxed beach vacation, Goa offers beautiful beaches, water sports, and a lively nightlife scene

Discover the cultural heritage of this city, including the magnificent Mysore Palace and Brindavan Gardens

Mysore, Karnataka

Image Source: pexels

These hill stations are popular for their lush greenery, cool climate, and amazing stay places

Lonavala and Khandala

Image Source: pexels

Ideal for adventure enthusiasts, offering activities like white-water rafting, trekking, and yoga by the Ganges

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Image Source: pexels

A charming hill station known for its scenic beauty and pleasant climate

Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Image Source: pexels

 Explore the historic neighborhoods, backwaters, and taste delicious South Indian cuisine

Kochi, Kerala

Image Source: pexels

Experience a blend of French culture, relax on beautiful beaches, and enjoy the seafood

Pondicherry

Image Source: pexels

The City of Lakes is famous for its palaces and romantic boat rides on Lake Pichola

Udaipur, Rajasthan

Image Source: pexels

Enjoy the colonial architecture, scenic beauty, and the famous Shimla-Kalka toy train ride

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Image Source: pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here