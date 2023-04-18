APRIL 18, 2023
Weight loss mistakes to avoid
Sustainable weight loss is a marathon, not a sprint
Slow and steady
By avoiding these common mistakes and making gradual, sustainable changes to your lifestyle, you can achieve your weight loss goals in a healthy and maintainable way
Sustainable changes
Weight loss is not just about the number on the scale. It's important to also pay attention to how you feel, how your clothes fit, and other measurements like body fat percentage
Focusing too much on the scale
It's important to eat enough calories to fuel your body and support your weight loss goals
Not eating enough
Cutting out entire food groups
Eliminating entire food groups, like carbohydrates or fats, can lead to nutrient deficiencies and leave you feeling unsatisfied and deprived. Instead, focus on making healthier choices within each food group
Fad diets promise quick results, but they are often unsustainable and can lead to nutrient deficiencies and other health problems. Instead, focus on making sustainable lifestyle changes that you can maintain long-term
Relying on fad diets
It's important to find a type of exercise that you enjoy and can stick to, whether it's walking, yoga, or weight lifting
Not exercising enough
Aim for 7-9 hours of sleep per night to support your weight loss goals
Not getting enough sleep
Beverages like soda, juice, and alcohol can be high in calories and can quickly add up. Try to stick to water, unsweetened tea, and other low-calorie beverages
Drinking too many calories
How you feel about yourself and your emotional states can have a significant impact on your weight, more than you might realise
Stressing
