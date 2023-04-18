Heading 3

 Pakhi Jain

Lifestyle

APRIL 18, 2023

Weight loss mistakes to avoid

Image- Pexels

Sustainable weight loss is a marathon, not a sprint

Slow and steady

Image- Pexels

By avoiding these common mistakes and making gradual, sustainable changes to your lifestyle, you can achieve your weight loss goals in a healthy and maintainable way

Sustainable changes

Weight loss is not just about the number on the scale. It's important to also pay attention to how you feel, how your clothes fit, and other measurements like body fat percentage

Image- Pexels

Focusing too much on the scale

It's important to eat enough calories to fuel your body and support your weight loss goals

Image- Pexels

Not eating enough

Image- Pexels

Cutting out entire food groups

Eliminating entire food groups, like carbohydrates or fats, can lead to nutrient deficiencies and leave you feeling unsatisfied and deprived. Instead, focus on making healthier choices within each food group

Fad diets promise quick results, but they are often unsustainable and can lead to nutrient deficiencies and other health problems. Instead, focus on making sustainable lifestyle changes that you can maintain long-term

Image- Pexels

Relying on fad diets

It's important to find a type of exercise that you enjoy and can stick to, whether it's walking, yoga, or weight lifting

Image- Pexels

Not exercising enough

Aim for 7-9 hours of sleep per night to support your weight loss goals

Image- Pexels

Not getting enough sleep

Beverages like soda, juice, and alcohol can be high in calories and can quickly add up. Try to stick to water, unsweetened tea, and other low-calorie beverages

Image- Pexels

Drinking too many calories

How you feel about yourself and your emotional states can have a significant impact on your weight, more than you might realise

Image- Pexels

Stressing

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here