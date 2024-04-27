Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Lifestyle 

APRIL 27, 2024

Weird Pizza Toppings that’ll amaze you

Surprised, right? A playful twist featuring creamy peanut butter and sweet jelly on top of a pizza crust

Peanut butter and jelly

Image Source: pexels

A dessert-inspired pizza with melted chocolate and gooey marshmallows, reminiscent of a s'more; sweetness overloaded

Chocolate and marshmallows

Image Source: pexels

This is a combination of two comfort food classics, this pizza features creamy macaroni and cheese spread over the crust

 Mac and cheese

Image Source:  pexels

A unique blend of sweet and tangy flavors, with juicy pineapple chunks paired with crunchy pickles; it’ll offer a burst of flavors in your mouth

Pineapple and pickles

Image Source:  pexels

A sweet and savory combination featuring fresh strawberries drizzled with tangy balsamic glaze; an amalgamation of pole-apart flavors

Image Source: pexels

Strawberries and balsamic glaze

An unexpected fusion of flavors, with sliced bananas sprinkled with aromatic curry powder; unique, right? 

 Banana and curry powder

Image Source: pexels

Crispy tater tots are scattered over the pizza crust and then topped with creamy ranch dressing for a savory tart treat

 Tater tots and ranch dressing

Image Source: pexels

French fries and gravy

Image Source: pexels

We love French fries, gravy, and a hearty pizza; imagine all of these combined in a single dish

Fried eggs and bacon

Image Source: pexels

A breakfast-inspired pizza topped with sunny-side-up fried eggs and crispy bacon strips; must be delectable

 Shrimp and pesto

Image Source: pexels

It is a gourmet combination of succulent shrimp and flavorful pesto sauce, providing a healthy and perfect pizza topping

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here