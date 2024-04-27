Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Lifestyle
APRIL 27, 2024
Weird Pizza Toppings that’ll amaze you
Surprised, right? A playful twist featuring creamy peanut butter and sweet jelly on top of a pizza crust
Peanut butter and jelly
Image Source: pexels
A dessert-inspired pizza with melted chocolate and gooey marshmallows, reminiscent of a s'more; sweetness overloaded
Chocolate and marshmallows
Image Source: pexels
This is a combination of two comfort food classics, this pizza features creamy macaroni and cheese spread over the crust
Mac and cheese
Image Source: pexels
A unique blend of sweet and tangy flavors, with juicy pineapple chunks paired with crunchy pickles; it’ll offer a burst of flavors in your mouth
Pineapple and pickles
Image Source: pexels
A sweet and savory combination featuring fresh strawberries drizzled with tangy balsamic glaze; an amalgamation of pole-apart flavors
Image Source: pexels
Strawberries and balsamic glaze
An unexpected fusion of flavors, with sliced bananas sprinkled with aromatic curry powder; unique, right?
Banana and curry powder
Image Source: pexels
Crispy tater tots are scattered over the pizza crust and then topped with creamy ranch dressing for a savory tart treat
Tater tots and ranch dressing
Image Source: pexels
French fries and gravy
Image Source: pexels
We love French fries, gravy, and a hearty pizza; imagine all of these combined in a single dish
Fried eggs and bacon
Image Source: pexels
A breakfast-inspired pizza topped with sunny-side-up fried eggs and crispy bacon strips; must be delectable
Shrimp and pesto
Image Source: pexels
It is a gourmet combination of succulent shrimp and flavorful pesto sauce, providing a healthy and perfect pizza topping
