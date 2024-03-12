Heading 3

March 10, 2024

Weird Signs That You're on Their Mind

When you are around them, they lean towards without realizing it

They gravitate towards you

Image: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

When you are attracted to someone, blood will flow to your face, causing your cheeks to get red

They blush around you

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

When someone likes you, they will usually change their behavior as compared to when you're not around

They don't behave the same way around you

Image: Aishwarya Sharma Instagram

When we like someone, we tend to take their name more often than necessary

They say your name a lot

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Memories of your time together flood their mind, making them smile or feel nostalgic

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Having vivid memories or flashbacks

Intuition is sometimes difficult for us to understand, but often we just "know" something without necessarily knowing why

You intuitively know

Image: Aly Goni Instagram

Their dreams become filled with your presence, even if you're not physically around

Dreaming about you

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

It's like they sensed you were thinking about them and reached out

Randomly getting a text or call from them

Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram

Coincidences

Image: Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary Instagram

You keep experiencing strange connections or shared experiences with them

They find reasons to touch you without being creepy

Being physical

Video: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

