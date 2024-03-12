Heading 3
Jiya Surana
March 10, 2024
Weird Signs That You're on Their Mind
When you are around them, they lean towards without realizing it
They gravitate towards you
When you are attracted to someone, blood will flow to your face, causing your cheeks to get red
They blush around you
When someone likes you, they will usually change their behavior as compared to when you're not around
They don't behave the same way around you
When we like someone, we tend to take their name more often than necessary
They say your name a lot
Memories of your time together flood their mind, making them smile or feel nostalgic
Having vivid memories or flashbacks
Intuition is sometimes difficult for us to understand, but often we just "know" something without necessarily knowing why
You intuitively know
Their dreams become filled with your presence, even if you're not physically around
Dreaming about you
It's like they sensed you were thinking about them and reached out
Randomly getting a text or call from them
Coincidences
You keep experiencing strange connections or shared experiences with them
They find reasons to touch you without being creepy
Being physical
