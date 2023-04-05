Heading 3

Arjun Gupta

Beauty

APRIL 05, 2023

Wellness tips by Katrina Kaif

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina suggests everyone should add plyometric exercises to their workout routines. It increases your heart rate and adds variety to your routine

Plyometrics

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She dunks her face in a bowl of ice cold water to reduce puffiness and prevent dull skin

Ice water

She believes hydrating herself by drinking water throughout the day has helped her skin a lot

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Hydrating her skin

Katrina has gorgeous hair. She says before styling her hair she applies a layer of hair serum to it

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Hair serum

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Oiling

She loves a good oil massage to her scalp which prevents dandruff and nourishes her hair

A face cleansing lotion eliminates excess oil and dirt without removing your skin’s moisture

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Face cleansing lotion

She uses a mineral mud mask to nourish her skin

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Mud masks

She swears by sunscreens and never leaves home before applying a layer to prevent tanning

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Moisturizing sunscreens

She doesn’t believe in dieting but suggests that eating healthy with a decent amount of protein and iron can improve your skin

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Eating healthy

She says sticking to the basics but following them religiously is important. Create a skincare routine that you can follow on lazy days and busy ones!

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

A basic routine

