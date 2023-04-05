APRIL 05, 2023
Wellness tips by Katrina Kaif
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina suggests everyone should add plyometric exercises to their workout routines. It increases your heart rate and adds variety to your routine
Plyometrics
She dunks her face in a bowl of ice cold water to reduce puffiness and prevent dull skin
Ice water
She believes hydrating herself by drinking water throughout the day has helped her skin a lot
Hydrating her skin
Katrina has gorgeous hair. She says before styling her hair she applies a layer of hair serum to it
Hair serum
Oiling
She loves a good oil massage to her scalp which prevents dandruff and nourishes her hair
A face cleansing lotion eliminates excess oil and dirt without removing your skin’s moisture
Face cleansing lotion
She uses a mineral mud mask to nourish her skin
Mud masks
She swears by sunscreens and never leaves home before applying a layer to prevent tanning
Moisturizing sunscreens
She doesn’t believe in dieting but suggests that eating healthy with a decent amount of protein and iron can improve your skin
Eating healthy
She says sticking to the basics but following them religiously is important. Create a skincare routine that you can follow on lazy days and busy ones!
A basic routine
