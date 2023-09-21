Heading 3

 Jiya Surana

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 21, 2023

What does Shanaya Kapoor do on bad skin day?

There’s no denying that Shanaya Kapoor has amazing skin but she has bad skin days too

Image: Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram

Bad skin days

 

Image: Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram

The occasional pimple or excessive dryness are some of the skin concerns she faces on and off

Shanaya Kapoor follows some special skincare steps that she follows on such days

Step-by-step guide

Image: Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram

Lets her skin breathe

Image: Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram

When she is having a bad skin day, Shanaya prefers to just cut back on skincare products and allows her skin to breathe. She prefers only using a hydrating cleanser that doesn’t strip her skin of moisture followed by a moisturising cream

This simple skincare approach allows her skin barrier to heal so that concerns like breakouts or dryness can get under control naturally

Heal skin barrier

Image: Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram

In case she ever wakes up with a pimple, Shanaya chooses to use a cult-favourite spot corrector product to zap it quickly

Spot correction

Image: Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor knows how to boost her confidence on a bad skin day. She layers up on sunscreen and swipes on a tinted lip balm to look fresh and pretty when her skin is acting up

Image: Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram

Adding a pop of nourishing color

Shanaya emphasizes the importance of thoroughly cleansing the skin before going to bed, especially after wearing makeup all day. It's essential to remove all the makeup and pollution that can clog the pores

Deep cleanse before ned

Video: Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram

Double cleansing is the best way to remove makeup and get your skin squeaky clean before sleeping

Benefit 

Image: Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram

These skincare tips by Shanaya Kapoor are going to keep your skin healthy and on its way to recovery on a bad skin day

Shanaya's skincare 

Image: Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram

