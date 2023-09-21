What does Shanaya Kapoor do on bad skin day?

There’s no denying that Shanaya Kapoor has amazing skin but she has bad skin days too
Bad skin days
The occasional friends
The occasional pimple or excessive dryness are some of the skin concerns she faces on and off
Shanaya Kapoor follows some special skincare steps that she follows on such days
Step-by-step guide
Lets her skin breathe
When she is having a bad skin day, Shanaya prefers to just cut back on skincare products and allows her skin to breathe. She prefers only using a hydrating cleanser that doesn’t strip her skin of moisture followed by a moisturising cream
This simple skincare approach allows her skin barrier to heal so that concerns like breakouts or dryness can get under control naturally
Heal skin barrier
In case she ever wakes up with a pimple, Shanaya chooses to use a cult-favourite spot corrector product to zap it quickly
Spot correction
Shanaya Kapoor knows how to boost her confidence on a bad skin day. She layers up on sunscreen and swipes on a tinted lip balm to look fresh and pretty when her skin is acting up
Adding a pop of nourishing color
Shanaya emphasizes the importance of thoroughly cleansing the skin before going to bed, especially after wearing makeup all day. It's essential to remove all the makeup and pollution that can clog the pores
Deep cleanse before ned
Double cleansing is the best way to remove makeup and get your skin squeaky clean before sleeping
Benefit
These skincare tips by Shanaya Kapoor are going to keep your skin healthy and on its way to recovery on a bad skin day