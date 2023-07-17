Heading 3
What does Tejasswi
eat in a day?
Tejasswi is an Indian actress who appeared in several reality TV shows and daily soaps
Tejasswi Prakash
Image: Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram
Tejasswi shared with her fans what she eats in a day. Take a look at it
Image: Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram
Food
The Naagin star begins her day with a masala tea made by her boyfriend Karan Kundrra
Tea
Image: Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram
While on her way to shoot, she consumes juice made of mint, amla and bottleguard
Juice
Image: Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram
While on set, she has mosambi juice
Juice 2
Image: Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram
Snacks
Image: Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram
During shoots, she has small proportion of idli-chutney and samosa
Image: Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram
Drink
Later, to balance out the food she drinks coconut water
Tejasswi prefers home-cooked food which consists of chicken, roti, rice and mutton kebab
Lunch
Image: Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram
After having a heavy lunch, the Bigg Boss winner has black coffee without any sugar and milk
Coffee
Image: Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram
Fruit bowl
Image: Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram
Later in the day, she has a fruit bowl comprising of pear, apple and banana
Evening snack
Image: Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram
Shooting for an entire day is hectic. So, in the evening, she opts for sookha bhel to keep up the energy
Evening drink
Image: Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram
Later in the evening, she has lemon juice with chia seeds
Image: Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram
The KKK contestant ends the day with a delicious dinner comprising of idli, sandwich and some pav bhaji
Dinner
