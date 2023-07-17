Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

 Lifestyle

JULY 17, 2023

What does Tejasswi
eat in a day?

Tejasswi is an Indian actress who appeared in several reality TV shows and daily soaps

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi shared with her fans what she eats in a day. Take a look at it

Food

The Naagin star begins her day with a masala tea made by her boyfriend Karan Kundrra

Tea

While on her way to shoot, she consumes juice made of mint, amla and bottleguard

Juice

While on set, she has mosambi juice

Juice 2

Snacks

During shoots, she has small proportion of idli-chutney and samosa

Drink

Later, to balance out the food she drinks coconut water

Tejasswi prefers home-cooked food which consists of chicken, roti, rice and mutton kebab

Lunch

After having a heavy lunch, the Bigg Boss winner has black coffee without any sugar and milk

Coffee

Fruit bowl

Later in the day, she has a fruit bowl comprising of pear, apple and banana

Evening snack

Shooting for an entire day is hectic. So, in the evening, she opts for sookha bhel to keep up the energy

Evening drink

Later in the evening, she has lemon juice with chia seeds

The KKK contestant ends the day with a delicious dinner comprising of idli, sandwich and some pav bhaji

Dinner

