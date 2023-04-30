APRIL 30, 2023
What does your favourite colour says about you
Image : pexel
Black as a favourite shade is said to represent a strong-willed and determined character. You are someone who is not afraid to go after what they want and usually seeks power and prestige
Black
Image : Pexels
You are bold, boisterous, and full of energy. This indicates that you have a strong, confident and outgoing personality
Red
Image: Pexels
Yellow as a favourite colour is said to represent happiness and a love of learning. You probably love to express your individuality by creating new ideas and sharing your collected knowledge with people
Yellow
Image: Pexels
If green is your favourite colour choice, it is said that you are typically down to earth and aware of what other people think of you
Green
Image: Pexels
All that you want in life is peace, harmony, and calm. You appreciate letting loose on occasion and enjoy embracing all the fun life has to offer
Pink
Image: Pexels
You value your close-knit group of friends and family. As far as friendships go, you are loyal and you don’t allow being taken advantage of or taken for granted
Blue
Image: Pexels
White as a favourite shade is said to represent a peaceful individual, the love you have for this airy and angelic shade represents a positive personality
White
Image: Pexels
You tend to be genuine and transparent with your intentions. You have high self-esteem and you never let anyone push you around. People who like brown have too much respect for themselves
Brown
Image: Pexels
You are a person who is often very intuitive and deeply interested in spirituality. It is also said that lovers of purple are a good judge of character
Purple
Image: Pexels
Orange is often described as an energetic colour. It may call to mind feelings of enthusiasm and excitement. If your favourite colour is orange, you may be a social person with a vibrant personality
Orange
