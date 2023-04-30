APRIL 30, 2023

Heading 3

What does your favourite colour says about you

Image : pexel

Black as a favourite shade is said to represent a strong-willed and determined character. You are someone who is not afraid to go after what they want and usually seeks power and prestige

Black

Image : Pexels

You are bold, boisterous, and full of energy. This  indicates that you have a strong, confident and outgoing personality

Red

Image: Pexels

Yellow as a favourite colour is said to represent happiness and a love of learning. You probably love to express your individuality by creating new ideas and sharing your collected knowledge with people

Yellow

Image: Pexels

If green is your favourite colour choice, it is said that you are typically down to earth and aware of what other people think of you

Green 

Image: Pexels

All that you want in life is peace, harmony, and calm. You appreciate letting loose on occasion and enjoy embracing all the fun life has to offer

Pink

Image: Pexels

You value your close-knit group of friends and family. As far as friendships go, you are loyal and you don’t allow being taken advantage of or taken for granted

Blue 

Image: Pexels

White as a favourite shade is said to represent a peaceful individual, the love you have for this airy and angelic shade represents a positive personality

White

Image: Pexels

You tend to be genuine and transparent with your intentions. You have high self-esteem and you never let anyone push you around. People who like brown  have too much respect for themselves

Brown 

Image: Pexels

You are a person who is often very intuitive and deeply interested in spirituality. It is also said that lovers of purple are a good judge of character

Purple 

Image: Pexels

Orange is often described as an energetic colour. It may call to mind feelings of enthusiasm and excitement. If your favourite colour is orange, you may be a social person with a vibrant personality

Orange 

