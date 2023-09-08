Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 08, 2023
What is Instagram Dating?
If you've haven't found any success on the endless dating apps, consider joining the singles group on Instagram as a replacement
With over 1 billion monthly users, young people are now using it to find partners successfully
Successful celebrity couples like Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have revealed that they connected via Instagram
Although shooting your shot via Instagram can be daunting, here's some tips to overcome it
First, the best way to approach someone is to try and dissect whether or not they're single
Traditional DMing isn't the only way to use Instagram for dating. Use the 'notes feature' as a bait for conversation
Another way to engage with someone you're interested in, is to like their instagram stories
Instagram is a good platform to gauge whether your interests and personalities would align with the person you're interested in
The majority of Gen Z and Millennials are online, so it's no surprise that they've taken their dating life to the internet
The hashtag #love is Instagram's most used hashtag of all time with more than 2 billion users
