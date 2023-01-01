What is Korean Festival Chuseok?
Chuseok is a Korean holiday that celebrates the harvest season. It is one of the most important holidays in SOuth Korea, and families gather together to feast and give thanks
What is Chuseok 2023?
Chuseok is celebrated on the 15th day of the 8th month of the lunar calendar. In 2023, Chuseok falls on Friday, September 28th
When is Chuseok 2023?
A memorial ceremony for ancestors, visiting and cleaning ancestral tombs, traditional Korean wrestling, and a traditional Korean circle dance
What are the traditions of Chuseok?
Chuseok is important to Koreans because it is a time to celebrate the harvest season and give thanks for their blessings. It is also a time for families to come together and reconnect
Why is Chuseok important to Koreans?
Visit your family and friends, attend a Chuseok event, eat Chuseok foods, and play Chuseok games
How to celebrate Chuseok
A few popular Chuseok recipes are rice cakes, stir-fried glass noodles with vegetables, and grilled marinated beef
Chuseok recipes
A few Chuseok activities include visiting ancestral tombs, wrestling, and traditional Korean circle dance
Chuseok activities
The most common Chuseok gifts include food as they fast during Chuseok, fruits, and alcohol aka Soju
Chuseok gifts
Chuseok bok mani badseubnida, Chuseok gajeong hanabiyeo, Chuseok gajeong hwanindeul giseonghaeyo
How to wish for Chuseok in Korean?
Whether you're in Korea or abroad, immerse yourself in the warmth of Chuseok's traditions and celebrations in 2023
Chuseok 2023: Join the Celebration