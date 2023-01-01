Heading 3

Pujya Doss

september 28 2023

Lifestyle

What is Korean Festival Chuseok?

Chuseok is a Korean holiday that celebrates the harvest season. It is one of the most important holidays in SOuth Korea, and families gather together to feast and give thanks

Image: Pexels

What is Chuseok 2023?

Chuseok is celebrated on the 15th day of the 8th month of the lunar calendar. In 2023, Chuseok falls on Friday, September 28th

Image -  BIGHIT MUSIC

When is Chuseok 2023?

A memorial ceremony for ancestors, visiting and cleaning ancestral tombs, traditional Korean wrestling, and a traditional Korean circle dance

Image: Pexels

What are the traditions of Chuseok?

Chuseok is important to Koreans because it is a time to celebrate the harvest season and give thanks for their blessings. It is also a time for families to come together and reconnect

Image: Pexels

Why is Chuseok important to Koreans?

Visit your family and friends, attend a Chuseok event, eat Chuseok foods, and play Chuseok games

Image: Pexels

How to celebrate Chuseok

A few popular Chuseok recipes are rice cakes, stir-fried glass noodles with vegetables, and grilled marinated beef

Image: Pexels

Chuseok recipes

A few Chuseok activities include visiting ancestral tombs, wrestling, and traditional Korean circle dance

Image: Pexels

Chuseok activities

The most common Chuseok gifts include food as they fast during Chuseok, fruits, and alcohol aka Soju

Image: Pexels

Chuseok gifts

Chuseok bok mani badseubnida, Chuseok gajeong hanabiyeo, Chuseok gajeong hwanindeul giseonghaeyo

Image: Cha Eun Woo’s Instagram

How to wish for Chuseok in Korean?

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Whether you're in Korea or abroad, immerse yourself in the warmth of Chuseok's traditions and celebrations in 2023

Chuseok 2023: Join the Celebration

