Mouni Roy
Does in a Day
What April 01, 2021
On a regular day, Mouni Roy wakes up between 6.30-7.00 or 8.30-9.00
And then she starts her day by drinking a lot of water, first thing in the morning
Followed by that, she meditates for a brief 7-10 minutes
Post-meditation, Mouni heads for breakfast. She usually makes a sandwich that is rich in protein and loaded with cheese. And not to forget, a huge tub of black coffee with it!
By 11.30 in the morning, the ‘Made in China’ actress gets ready for Pooja and another long round of meditation
After that, it’s lunchtime with the family which spans between 1.40-2.30 pm
Post-lunch, Mouni also takes out time to engage in arts & crafts activities with her nephews
The actress then spends her afternoon painting or baking
And then in the evening, she visits the garden to water the plants
Mouni shoots her dance videos in the evening when the light is good. And in that way, her evening schedule is mostly packed with activities
By the time it’s 9.00 pm, Mouni finishes her dinner and then sits with her family members for a small chat
While she usually goes to bed by 11.30 pm, the routine gets a bit delayed only when she’s reading a book
All in all, Mouni Roy spends her day with her family and doing things she loves to do!
