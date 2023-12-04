Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

travel

December 04, 2023

What NOT to pack while taking a flight?

Any beverage with over 70 percent alcohol content, such as grain alcohol and 151 proof rum, cannot be checked or taken onto the plan 

Alcohol 

Image Source: Pexels 

You cannot bring items such as fireworks, flares, hand grenades, blasting caps, dynamite, and replicas of explosive materials onboard aircrafts

Explosives 

Image Source: Pexels 

Chlorine, bleach, spillable batteries, spray paint, fertilizers, tear gas, and fire extinguishers are considered dangerous and are not permitted 

 Chemicals 

Image Source: Pexels 

While solid wax candles are allowed in a carry-on and checked luggage, gel-like candles can only be transported via checked bags

Gel-type Candles

Image Source: Pexels 

It include a wide array of items, such as box cutters, ice axes and picks, knives, blades and long scissors

Sharp Objects 

Image Source: Pexels 

Excluding balls, many pieces of sporting equipment such as baseball bats, golf clubs, hockey sticks, and others are prohibited from carry-on luggage 

Sport Equipments 

Image Source: Pexels 

Self-defense sprays (like mace or pepper spray), and other martial-arts weapons, are not permitted past security 

Self-defense items 

Image Source: Pexels 

Aerosol cans, fuels, gasoline, lighter fluid, flammable paints, paint thinner cannot be transported in any way on passenger airlines 

Flammable Items 

Image Source: Pexels 

Tools like Hammer or drill which are lengthier than 7 inches are prohibited on the plane 

 Tools

Image Source: Pexels 

Ammunition is prohibited in carry-on baggage, but may be transported in checked baggage

Ammunition

Image Source: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here