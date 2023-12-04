Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
travel
December 04, 2023
What NOT to pack while taking a flight?
Any beverage with over 70 percent alcohol content, such as grain alcohol and 151 proof rum, cannot be checked or taken onto the plan
Alcohol
Image Source: Pexels
You cannot bring items such as fireworks, flares, hand grenades, blasting caps, dynamite, and replicas of explosive materials onboard aircrafts
Explosives
Image Source: Pexels
Chlorine, bleach, spillable batteries, spray paint, fertilizers, tear gas, and fire extinguishers are considered dangerous and are not permitted
Chemicals
Image Source: Pexels
While solid wax candles are allowed in a carry-on and checked luggage, gel-like candles can only be transported via checked bags
Gel-type Candles
Image Source: Pexels
It include a wide array of items, such as box cutters, ice axes and picks, knives, blades and long scissors
Sharp Objects
Image Source: Pexels
Excluding balls, many pieces of sporting equipment such as baseball bats, golf clubs, hockey sticks, and others are prohibited from carry-on luggage
Sport Equipments
Image Source: Pexels
Self-defense sprays (like mace or pepper spray), and other martial-arts weapons, are not permitted past security
Self-defense items
Image Source: Pexels
Aerosol cans, fuels, gasoline, lighter fluid, flammable paints, paint thinner cannot be transported in any way on passenger airlines
Flammable Items
Image Source: Pexels
Tools like Hammer or drill which are lengthier than 7 inches are prohibited on the plane
Tools
Image Source: Pexels
Ammunition is prohibited in carry-on baggage, but may be transported in checked baggage
Ammunition
Image Source: Pexels
