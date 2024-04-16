Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

lifestyle 

APRIL 16, 2024

What sl*t-shaming looks like 

(Trigger Warning: The story contains references to sl*t shaming)

#1

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram 

“She's always posting those thirsty pictures online, total sl*t move”

#2

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram

“I heard she hooked up with him, and now she's moving onto someone else”

#3

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

“I've noticed you've been spending a lot of time with older boys of school, it's not a good look”

#4

Image: Riva Arora Instagram

“She's so desperate for love, she'll do anything to get it”

Image: Anushka Sen Instagram

#5

“Your skirt is too short, it sends a wrong message”

#6

Image: Meisha Iyer Instagram

“She's not a girlfriend material, more like a one-night stand”

#7

Image: Mehak Ghai Instagram

#8

Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Assuming a girl is only dressing up to impress guys

#9

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

“She's just a sl*t, nothing more”

“Wearing makeup at your age isn't good; it gives a wrong impression”

#10

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram

Disclaimer: If you know someone who has been/is being sl*t-shamed, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

#11

Image Source: Freepik

