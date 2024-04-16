Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
APRIL 16, 2024
What sl*t-shaming looks like
Girls who have many guy friends tend to struggle academically
(Trigger Warning: The story contains references to sl*t shaming)
#1
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
“She's always posting those thirsty pictures online, total sl*t move”
#2
Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram
“I heard she hooked up with him, and now she's moving onto someone else”
#3
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
“I've noticed you've been spending a lot of time with older boys of school, it's not a good look”
#4
Image: Riva Arora Instagram
“She's so desperate for love, she'll do anything to get it”
Image: Anushka Sen Instagram
#5
“Your skirt is too short, it sends a wrong message”
#6
Image: Meisha Iyer Instagram
“She's not a girlfriend material, more like a one-night stand”
#7
Image: Mehak Ghai Instagram
#8
Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Assuming a girl is only dressing up to impress guys
#9
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
“She's just a sl*t, nothing more”
“Wearing makeup at your age isn't good; it gives a wrong impression”
#10
Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram
Disclaimer: If you know someone who has been/is being sl*t-shamed, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.
#11
Image Source: Freepik
