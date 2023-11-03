Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 03, 2023

What to do if you get lost on travel

While you are traveling, make sure you don't get lost somewhere. Keep following some maps or other measures. But in case you're lost, follow these steps:- 

Avoid Getting Lost

Images source: Pexels

You don't need to panic if you are lost. Keep calm 

Don't Panic

Images source: Pexels

You can use some navigation apps on your mobile phone 

 Mobile direction apps

Images source: Pexels

Map & Compass

Images source: Pexels

In case there is no network area, Keep a hardcopy of a map of that region or a compass to see directions

Sit for a while and try to remember places, streets or some boards from where you passed on 

Retrace your steps

Images source: Pexels

Search for a Hotel in a nearby area and take information from them about the place

Look for a hotel

Images source: Pexels

Ask local people for directions but be alert they can also deceive you 

 People 

Images source: Pexels

Try to find a nearby Police station or a cop who can help you in such case

Police Station

Images source: Pexels

Try to find a nearby transport Station from where you can reach to the point where you wanted to be

Transport Station

Images source: Pexels

Search for a landmark in that area so that you can use your senses to get back on the right track

Landmark

Images source: Pexels

