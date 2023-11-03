Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
NOVEMBER 03, 2023
What to do if you get lost on travel
While you are traveling, make sure you don't get lost somewhere. Keep following some maps or other measures. But in case you're lost, follow these steps:-
Avoid Getting Lost
You don't need to panic if you are lost. Keep calm
Don't Panic
You can use some navigation apps on your mobile phone
Mobile direction apps
Map & Compass
In case there is no network area, Keep a hardcopy of a map of that region or a compass to see directions
Sit for a while and try to remember places, streets or some boards from where you passed on
Retrace your steps
Search for a Hotel in a nearby area and take information from them about the place
Look for a hotel
Ask local people for directions but be alert they can also deceive you
People
Try to find a nearby Police station or a cop who can help you in such case
Police Station
Try to find a nearby transport Station from where you can reach to the point where you wanted to be
Transport Station
Search for a landmark in that area so that you can use your senses to get back on the right track
Landmark
