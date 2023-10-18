Heading 3

OCTOBER 18, 2023

What to do & not during Navratri

During fasting, try including fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy products, and nuts in your diet

Eat Satvik food

Consume plenty of water and herbal teas to stay hydrated. You can also have fruit juices to maintain your hydration level

Stay hydrated

When preparing meals, maintain a clean and pure environment in the kitchen. You should devote yourself and cook with gratitude

Mindful Cooking

Recite the Durga Chalisa and Durga Saptasati during the nine days of the Navratri festival

Do prayer

Always wear clean and neat clothes. During Navratri, you should maintain an elevated level of cleanliness to ensure purity

Maintain Cleanliness

Make sure to light a continuous Akhand Jyot in dedication to Goddess Durga for the nine days of the festival

Maintain an Akhand Jyot

Avoid smoking and consuming alcohol during these days to maintain the sacredness of the festival 

Don’t Smoke or Drink

Onion and garlic should be avoided for the nine days of Navratri

Don’t eat garlic/ onion

All forms of non-vegetarian food, including meat, fish, and eggs, are strictly avoided during Navratri

No Non-Veg Food

It is believed that you should not cut nails or trim hair during these nine days

Don’t cut nails

