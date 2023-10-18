Heading 3
OCTOBER 18, 2023
What to do & not during Navratri
During fasting, try including fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy products, and nuts in your diet
Eat Satvik food
Image Source: Pexels
Consume plenty of water and herbal teas to stay hydrated. You can also have fruit juices to maintain your hydration level
Stay hydrated
Image Source: Pexels
When preparing meals, maintain a clean and pure environment in the kitchen. You should devote yourself and cook with gratitude
Mindful Cooking
Image Source: Pexels
Recite the Durga Chalisa and Durga Saptasati during the nine days of the Navratri festival
Do prayer
Image Source: Pexels
Always wear clean and neat clothes. During Navratri, you should maintain an elevated level of cleanliness to ensure purity
Maintain Cleanliness
Image Source: Pexels
Make sure to light a continuous Akhand Jyot in dedication to Goddess Durga for the nine days of the festival
Maintain an Akhand Jyot
Image Source: Pexels
Avoid smoking and consuming alcohol during these days to maintain the sacredness of the festival
Don’t Smoke or Drink
Image Source: Pexels
Onion and garlic should be avoided for the nine days of Navratri
Don’t eat garlic/ onion
Image Source: Pexels
All forms of non-vegetarian food, including meat, fish, and eggs, are strictly avoided during Navratri
No Non-Veg Food
Image Source: Pexels
It is believed that you should not cut nails or trim hair during these nine days
Don’t cut nails
Image Source: Pexels
