November 14, 2023

What to know before traveling to South Korea

Learn basic Korean phrases. While English is used in tourist areas, locals appreciate efforts to speak Korean, enhancing your experience and fostering connections

Image: pexels

Language

Bow slightly when greeting. Remove shoes indoors. Respect elders. Understanding and practicing these customs ensures a smoother cultural exchange, deepening your appreciation of Korean traditions

Image: pexels

Cultural Etiquette

Master the efficient subway system and buses. Navigating public transport opens up Seoul and beyond, offering an authentic and economical way to explore the vibrant landscapes

Image: pexels

Public Transportation

Dive into Korea's culinary scene by sampling diverse street foods. From savory tteokbokki to sweet hotteok, indulge your taste buds in the bustling markets

Image: pexels

Street Food Adventure

Unlike in many Western countries, tipping is not common. Service charges are often included, making it unnecessary. Save the extra cash for more exciting experiences

Image: pexels

Tipping Culture

While credit cards are widely accepted, having cash on hand is advisable. Small shops, local markets, and some transportation options may prefer cash transactions

Image: pexels

Cash is King

Korea experiences distinct seasons. Plan your wardrobe accordingly. From cherry blossoms in spring to vibrant foliage in autumn, each season offers a unique charm

Image: pexels

Seasonal Considerations 

Maintain a comfortable physical distance in crowded places. Koreans value personal space, and respecting this unspoken rule ensures a positive and considerate interaction

Image: pexels

Respect for Personal Space

Embrace the omnipresent side dish. Kimchi, a staple in Korean cuisine, is more than food—it's a cultural symbol. Develop a taste for its spicy, fermented goodness

Image: pexels

Kimchi Culture

Korea is a tech powerhouse. Stay connected with widespread Wi-Fi. Download local apps for navigation and translation, ensuring a seamless and tech-savvy travel experience

Image: pexels

Technology Hub

