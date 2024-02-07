Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 07, 2024

When do Cheaters miss their exes?

Cheaters may experience guilt and sadness about what they have done and feel the wish to reach them to either reconcile or say sorry

Post-breakup guilt

Though being the initiators who damage the relationship, cheaters can still long for their ex when struggling with loneliness or difficulties moving on from past relationship

Longing and difficulty in moving on

Witnessing their partners with someone else, the cheaters can feel mixed emotions especially when they’re not over it

Seeing ex with someone else

After ending a relationship, cheaters may sense that being single isn’t always as exciting as expected and reminisce about the past relationship

Being single sucks

Sometimes some good memories can make a cheater wanting to go back in time and solve everything that led to the breakdown of the relationship

Nostalgia for good times

When the current relationship is not as expected, the cheaters seem to miss their ex and feel guilty

Realization that appearance is not always right

After causing the whole damage, the cheaters may reflect on their actions and feel genuine regret

Reflection on actions

Cheaters can be emotionally dependent on their partner making it challenging to find the same connection again

Emotional dependence 

After breaking the trust of their partner, cheaters can long for the same trust they once had in their past relationship

Struggling with trust issues

If cheaters feel that their karma will come back to them, they can yearn for the stable relationship they once had 

Fear of karma

