FEBRUARY 07, 2024
When do Cheaters miss their exes?
Cheaters may experience guilt and sadness about what they have done and feel the wish to reach them to either reconcile or say sorry
Post-breakup guilt
Image: freepik
Though being the initiators who damage the relationship, cheaters can still long for their ex when struggling with loneliness or difficulties moving on from past relationship
Longing and difficulty in moving on
Image: freepik
Witnessing their partners with someone else, the cheaters can feel mixed emotions especially when they’re not over it
Seeing ex with someone else
Image: freepik
After ending a relationship, cheaters may sense that being single isn’t always as exciting as expected and reminisce about the past relationship
Being single sucks
Image: freepik
Sometimes some good memories can make a cheater wanting to go back in time and solve everything that led to the breakdown of the relationship
Nostalgia for good times
Image: freepik
When the current relationship is not as expected, the cheaters seem to miss their ex and feel guilty
Realization that appearance is not always right
Image: freepik
After causing the whole damage, the cheaters may reflect on their actions and feel genuine regret
Reflection on actions
Image: freepik
Cheaters can be emotionally dependent on their partner making it challenging to find the same connection again
Image: freepik
Emotional dependence
After breaking the trust of their partner, cheaters can long for the same trust they once had in their past relationship
Struggling with trust issues
Image: freepik
If cheaters feel that their karma will come back to them, they can yearn for the stable relationship they once had
Fear of karma
Image: freepik
