Jiya Surana
Travel
JUNE 13, 2024
Where to go For a Wellness weekend
Escape the hustle and bustle for a rejuvenating wellness weekend
Image source- Freepik
Image source- Freepik
Discover these serene destinations to nourish your mind, body, and soul
Known as the Yoga Capital of the World, it offers numerous yoga retreats and meditation centres along the Ganges River
Image source- Freepik
Rishikesh, Uttarakhand
Featuring beautiful cliffside views and pristine beaches, it's home to wellness retreats with yoga, meditation, and Ayurvedic treatments
Image source- Freepik
Varkala, Kerala
Renowned for its Ashtanga yoga schools, this place offers numerous retreats focusing on traditional practices and holistic healing
Image source- Freepik
Mysore, Karnataka
Combining French colonial charm with coastal serenity, this place offers yoga, meditation, and Ayurvedic treatments
Image source- Freepik
Pondicherry, Tamil Nadu
Famous for its tranquil backwaters and Ayurvedic retreats, this destination is ideal for holistic wellness
Kumarakom, Kerala
Image source- Freepik
Nestled in the Himalayas, this place is perfect for mindfulness and relaxation with its yoga and meditation centres
Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh
Known for its lush coffee plantations and serene wellness retreats, the place is ideal for yoga and spa therapies
Coorg, Karnataka
Image source- Freepik
Each of these destinations provides a unique wellness experience tailored to your needs
Image source- Freepik
