Heading 3

 Jiya Surana 

Travel

JUNE 13, 2024

Where to go For a Wellness weekend


Escape the hustle and bustle for a rejuvenating wellness weekend

Hustle Bustle 

Image source- Freepik

Image source- Freepik

Discover these serene destinations to nourish your mind, body, and soul

Serene 

Known as the Yoga Capital of the World, it offers numerous yoga retreats and meditation centres along the Ganges River

Image source- Freepik

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Featuring beautiful cliffside views and pristine beaches, it's home to wellness retreats with yoga, meditation, and Ayurvedic treatments

Image source- Freepik

Varkala, Kerala

Renowned for its Ashtanga yoga schools, this place offers numerous retreats focusing on traditional practices and holistic healing

Image source- Freepik

Mysore, Karnataka

Combining French colonial charm with coastal serenity, this place offers yoga, meditation, and Ayurvedic treatments

Image source- Freepik

Pondicherry, Tamil Nadu

Famous for its tranquil backwaters and Ayurvedic retreats, this destination is ideal for holistic wellness

Kumarakom, Kerala

Image source- Freepik

Nestled in the Himalayas, this place is perfect for mindfulness and relaxation with its yoga and meditation centres

Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh

Video: Home cooking Instagram 

Known for its lush coffee plantations and serene wellness retreats, the place is ideal for yoga and spa therapies

Coorg, Karnataka

Image source- Freepik

Each of these destinations provides a unique wellness experience tailored to your needs

Perfect blend 

Image source- Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here