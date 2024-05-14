Heading 3
Wholesome recipe of masala dosa
In a bowl take some rice, urad dal, fenugreek seeds, and rinse them 2-3 times, and keep them aside
Rinse
Image: freepik
In the other bowl take one thick poha, rinse it 1-2 times with water, and mix it with rice, urad dal, and fenugreek seeds
Take poha
Image: freepik
To prepare a batter add some water to it and soak everything for a couple of hours
Soak it
Image: freepik
Remove the water, add the mixture in a blender with water, and blend it to prepare a smooth batter
Blend it
Image: freepik
Once the batter is prepared move it into a bowl and make sure that the batter is thick
Image: freepik
Remove the batter
Take ½ tablespoon of salt and it into the batter for a tasty flavor, and cover it
Add salt
Image: freepik
Take some potatoes and onions and cook them with cumin, urad dal, chana dal, and grated ginger
Prepare masala
Image: freepik
Add some turmeric and salt to the masala and mix them well for a flavorful taste
Add spices
Image: freepik
Make dosa
Image: freepik
Now remove the lid, and stir the batter to mix everything well, and then spread the dosa batter on a pan and put some oil
Once the dosa is properly cooked add masala in between and fold it with a spatula
Add masala
Image: freepik
Serve this dosa with some coconut chutney and sambar for a delightful meal
Serve and Enjoy!
Image: freepik
