Wholesome recipe of masala dosa

In a bowl take some rice, urad dal, fenugreek seeds, and rinse them 2-3 times, and keep them aside

Rinse 

In the other bowl take one thick poha, rinse it 1-2 times with water, and mix it with rice, urad dal, and fenugreek seeds

Take poha

To prepare a batter add some water to it and soak everything for a couple of hours

Soak it

Remove the water, add the mixture in a blender with water, and blend it to prepare a smooth batter

Blend it

Once the batter is prepared move it into a bowl and make sure that the batter is thick

Remove the batter

Take ½ tablespoon of salt and it into the batter for a tasty flavor, and cover it 

Add salt

Take some potatoes and onions and cook them with cumin, urad dal, chana dal, and grated ginger

 Prepare masala

Add some turmeric and salt to the masala and mix them well for a flavorful taste

 Add spices

Make dosa

Now remove the lid, and stir the batter to mix everything well, and then spread the dosa batter on a pan and put some oil

Once the dosa is properly cooked add masala in between and fold it with a spatula

Add masala

Serve this dosa with some coconut chutney and sambar for a delightful meal

 Serve and Enjoy!

