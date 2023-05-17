Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

lifestyle

mAY 17, 2023

Why change pillow covers regularly?

Pillow covers accumulate sweat, dead skin cells, oils, and other bodily fluids over time. Regularly changing them helps maintain a clean and hygienic sleeping environment

Hygiene

Dust mites are common allergens that thrive in pillows. By changing pillow covers frequently, you reduce the buildup of allergens and minimise the risk of allergic reactions 

Allergies

Sweat, oils, and other substances can cause unpleasant odours in pillow covers. Changing them regularly helps keep your pillows smelling fresh and clean

Odour control

Pillow covers that aren't changed regularly can harbour bacteria, oils, and dirt that can contribute to acne breakouts, particularly on the face and neck

Acne prevention

Regularly changing pillow covers can help protect the pillows themselves from stains, wear, and tear

Prolonged pillow lifespan

Fresh, clean pillow covers promote a more comfortable and relaxing sleep environment

Improved sleep quality

Dirty pillow covers can transfer dirt, oils, and bacteria onto your skin, potentially leading to skin irritations or infections

Skin health

If you care about the appearance of your pillows, regularly changing the covers can keep them looking fresh and attractive

Maintaining pillow aesthetics

Pillow covers are usually easier to clean and wash compared to the entire pillow

Ease of cleaning

Some people simply prefer the feeling of fresh pillow covers against their skin. Changing them regularly allows you to maintain that clean, crisp sensation

Personal preference

