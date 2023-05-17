mAY 17, 2023
Why change pillow covers regularly?
Image- Pexels
Pillow covers accumulate sweat, dead skin cells, oils, and other bodily fluids over time. Regularly changing them helps maintain a clean and hygienic sleeping environment
Hygiene
Image- Pexels
Dust mites are common allergens that thrive in pillows. By changing pillow covers frequently, you reduce the buildup of allergens and minimise the risk of allergic reactions
Allergies
Image- Pexels
Sweat, oils, and other substances can cause unpleasant odours in pillow covers. Changing them regularly helps keep your pillows smelling fresh and clean
Odour control
Image- Pexels
Pillow covers that aren't changed regularly can harbour bacteria, oils, and dirt that can contribute to acne breakouts, particularly on the face and neck
Acne prevention
Image- Pexels
Regularly changing pillow covers can help protect the pillows themselves from stains, wear, and tear
Prolonged pillow lifespan
Image- Pexels
Fresh, clean pillow covers promote a more comfortable and relaxing sleep environment
Improved sleep quality
Image- Pexels
Dirty pillow covers can transfer dirt, oils, and bacteria onto your skin, potentially leading to skin irritations or infections
Skin health
Image- Pexels
If you care about the appearance of your pillows, regularly changing the covers can keep them looking fresh and attractive
Maintaining pillow aesthetics
Image- Pexels
Pillow covers are usually easier to clean and wash compared to the entire pillow
Ease of cleaning
Image- Pexels
Some people simply prefer the feeling of fresh pillow covers against their skin. Changing them regularly allows you to maintain that clean, crisp sensation
Personal preference
