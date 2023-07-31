Heading 3

JULY 31, 2023

Why do we experience Déjà Vu

Deja vu is a French term that means "already seen". It is a feeling of recognition or familiarity. It occurs when see something that reminds you of a past occurrence 

What is Deja Vu

Image: Pexels

You may walk into a room to do something and then suddenly feel like you have already experienced this moment, as you are living in it

Image: Pexels

Take a look at an example

It is a phenomenon that has underlying scientific reasons. When you experience deja vu, you know in your subconscious that it is a new experience but your brain convinces you otherwise

Phenomenon

Image: Pexels

It has been linked to reincarnation and the supernatural by a lot of people. Some believe that they might have experienced it in the past

How does Deja vu happen?

Image: Pexels

Premonition or paranormal

Image: Pexels

People also believe that a Deja Vu can be a premonition or paranormal experience

Image: Pexels

What is the reason behind deja vu?

There is no single reason behind deja vu. Different studies have proved different things. But one common conclusion is that deja vu is a memory phenomenon

The medial temporal lobe in our brain is responsible for language comprehension, retaining visual memories & emotional understanding 

The reason

Image: Pexels

When the temporal lobe is affected by factors like fatigue, stress, burnout, etc, it causes a discrepancy in our memories

Factors

Image: Pexels

Medical perspective

Image: Pexels

You do not experience deja vu because you remember something. Deja vu usually occurs when you are stressed, anxious, or burnt out

Image: Pexels

Deja vu is a common phenomenon. Even the healthiest of minds experience them

It is Common

