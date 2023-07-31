Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
JULY 31, 2023
Why do we experience Déjà Vu
Deja vu is a French term that means "already seen". It is a feeling of recognition or familiarity. It occurs when see something that reminds you of a past occurrence
What is Deja Vu
Image: Pexels
You may walk into a room to do something and then suddenly feel like you have already experienced this moment, as you are living in it
Image: Pexels
Take a look at an example
It is a phenomenon that has underlying scientific reasons. When you experience deja vu, you know in your subconscious that it is a new experience but your brain convinces you otherwise
Phenomenon
Image: Pexels
It has been linked to reincarnation and the supernatural by a lot of people. Some believe that they might have experienced it in the past
How does Deja vu happen?
Image: Pexels
Premonition or paranormal
Image: Pexels
People also believe that a Deja Vu can be a premonition or paranormal experience
Image: Pexels
What is the reason behind deja vu?
There is no single reason behind deja vu. Different studies have proved different things. But one common conclusion is that deja vu is a memory phenomenon
The medial temporal lobe in our brain is responsible for language comprehension, retaining visual memories & emotional understanding
The reason
Image: Pexels
When the temporal lobe is affected by factors like fatigue, stress, burnout, etc, it causes a discrepancy in our memories
Factors
Image: Pexels
Medical perspective
Image: Pexels
You do not experience deja vu because you remember something. Deja vu usually occurs when you are stressed, anxious, or burnt out
Image: Pexels
Deja vu is a common phenomenon. Even the healthiest of minds experience them
It is Common
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.