Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

AUGUST 11, 2023

Why do we find rain romantic?

Image: Pexels

From Rimjhim Gire Saawan to Cham Cham, Bollywood has always ringed in a sense of romanticism about monsoons

#1

Rain has the ability to bring us relief. The sheer number of Youtube videos that feature the sound of raindrops are known for it’s soothing effects

Image: Pexels

#2

Rain cleanses one’s surroundings and breathes new life into the flora around us

Image: Pexels

#3

This cleansing brings us hope of emotional cleansing and a prospect of fresh starts

Image: Pexels

#4

#5

Image: Pexels

This reinforces the perception of rain as a metaphor for renewal and release. It offers opportunities for emotional catharsis and helps rekindle affectionate bonds

Image: Pexels

#6

In the indian context, rain sustains crops, replenishes water resources and fosters prosperity

Monsoon is hailed as a source of abundant prosperity which subtly intertwines with its romantic associations

#7

Image: Pexels

The romance that rain brings, is a tapestry woven by various threads of influences like psychological, social and cultural

#8

Image: Pexels

#9

Image: Pexels

Besides nostalgia-inducing familiarity, rain also provokes a sensory response that contributes to the euphoria of monsoons

Image: Pexels

Additionally, the sound of raindrops tapping on the rooftops is a form of pink noise which is known to reduce brain activity and help with better sleep patterns

#10

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here