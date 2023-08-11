Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
AUGUST 11, 2023
Why do we find rain romantic?
Image: Pexels
From Rimjhim Gire Saawan to Cham Cham, Bollywood has always ringed in a sense of romanticism about monsoons
#1
Rain has the ability to bring us relief. The sheer number of Youtube videos that feature the sound of raindrops are known for it’s soothing effects
Image: Pexels
#2
Rain cleanses one’s surroundings and breathes new life into the flora around us
Image: Pexels
#3
This cleansing brings us hope of emotional cleansing and a prospect of fresh starts
Image: Pexels
#4
#5
Image: Pexels
This reinforces the perception of rain as a metaphor for renewal and release. It offers opportunities for emotional catharsis and helps rekindle affectionate bonds
Image: Pexels
#6
In the indian context, rain sustains crops, replenishes water resources and fosters prosperity
Monsoon is hailed as a source of abundant prosperity which subtly intertwines with its romantic associations
#7
Image: Pexels
The romance that rain brings, is a tapestry woven by various threads of influences like psychological, social and cultural
#8
Image: Pexels
#9
Image: Pexels
Besides nostalgia-inducing familiarity, rain also provokes a sensory response that contributes to the euphoria of monsoons
Image: Pexels
Additionally, the sound of raindrops tapping on the rooftops is a form of pink noise which is known to reduce brain activity and help with better sleep patterns
#10
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.