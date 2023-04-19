APRIL 19, 2023
Why is collagen important for your body?
Image- Pexels
Collagen is a major component of the skin, helping to maintain its strength, elasticity, and hydration. It plays a key role in reducing the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, and other signs of ageing
Supports skin health
Image- Pexels
Collagen is a major component of cartilage, which is the connective tissue that cushions joints and helps them move smoothly. Collagen supplements may help reduce joint pain and improve mobility in people with arthritis
Promotes joint health
Collagen is a key component of the digestive tract, including the stomach and intestines. It helps to support the gut lining and improve digestion
Image- Pexels
Aids in digestion
Collagen provides structure to bones and helps to keep them strong. It may also help to reduce the risk of bone fractures and osteoporosis
Image- Pexels
Supports bone health
Image- Pexels
Enhance muscle mass
Collagen is a key component of muscle tissue and helps to promote muscle growth and repair
Collagen may help to improve the health of the cardiovascular system by reducing the risk of heart disease and stroke
Image- Pexels
Improves cardiovascular health
Collagen is an important component of hair and nails, helping to keep them strong, healthy, and vibrant
Image- Pexels
Boosts hair and nail growth
Collagen may play a role in protecting the brain from damage and improving cognitive function
Image- Pexels
Supports brain health
Collagen supplements may help to reduce appetite, increase feelings of fullness, and promote weight loss
Image- Pexels
May help with weight loss
Collagen is essential for wound healing and may help to speed up the healing process of cuts, scrapes, and other injuries
Image- Pexels
Supports wound healing
