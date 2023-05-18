mAY 18, 2023
Why is exercising during pregnancy important?
Regular exercise helps maintain cardiovascular fitness, muscular strength, and flexibility, contributing to overall better health during pregnancy
Improved overall health
Exercise boosts energy levels by improving circulation and oxygen supply to the body, reducing fatigue and enhancing endurance
Increased energy levels
Physical activity releases endorphins, the "feel-good" hormones, which can help reduce stress, anxiety, and symptoms of depression commonly experienced during pregnancy
Mood enhancement
Exercise helps control excessive weight gain during pregnancy, reducing the risk of complications such as gestational diabetes and high blood pressure
Better weight management
Strengthening exercises, such as prenatal yoga or resistance training, can improve muscle tone and strength, which can be beneficial during labor and postpartum recovery
Enhanced muscle tone and strength
Pregnancy alters the body's centre of gravity, leading to changes in posture and balance. Regular exercise, particularly exercises that focus on core strength, can help maintain better posture and balance
Improved posture and balance
Exercise can alleviate common discomforts such as back pain, constipation, bloating, and swelling by improving circulation and maintaining muscle flexibility
Reduced pregnancy discomfort
Regular physical activity can lower the risk of developing gestational diabetes, a condition that affects blood sugar levels during pregnancy
Reduced risk of gestational diabetes
Staying active during pregnancy can contribute to improved stamina and muscle strength, potentially leading to shorter labor and easier delivery
Shorter labor and easier delivery
Women who exercise during pregnancy often experience quicker postpartum recovery, as their bodies are better prepared for the physical demands of childbirth
Faster postpartum recovery
