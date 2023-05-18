mAY 18, 2023

Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

Why is exercising during pregnancy important?

Regular exercise helps maintain cardiovascular fitness, muscular strength, and flexibility, contributing to overall better health during pregnancy

Improved overall health

Exercise boosts energy levels by improving circulation and oxygen supply to the body, reducing fatigue and enhancing endurance

Increased energy levels

Physical activity releases endorphins, the "feel-good" hormones, which can help reduce stress, anxiety, and symptoms of depression commonly experienced during pregnancy

Mood enhancement

Exercise helps control excessive weight gain during pregnancy, reducing the risk of complications such as gestational diabetes and high blood pressure

Better weight management

Strengthening exercises, such as prenatal yoga or resistance training, can improve muscle tone and strength, which can be beneficial during labor and postpartum recovery

Enhanced muscle tone and strength

Pregnancy alters the body's centre of gravity, leading to changes in posture and balance. Regular exercise, particularly exercises that focus on core strength, can help maintain better posture and balance

Improved posture and balance

Exercise can alleviate common discomforts such as back pain, constipation, bloating, and swelling by improving circulation and maintaining muscle flexibility

Reduced pregnancy discomfort

Regular physical activity can lower the risk of developing gestational diabetes, a condition that affects blood sugar levels during pregnancy

Reduced risk of gestational diabetes

Staying active during pregnancy can contribute to improved stamina and muscle strength, potentially leading to shorter labor and easier delivery

Shorter labor and easier delivery

Women who exercise during pregnancy often experience quicker postpartum recovery, as their bodies are better prepared for the physical demands of childbirth

Faster postpartum recovery

