Aditi Singh
lifestyle
March 27, 2024
Why is Good Friday Celebrated?
Good Friday commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, marking the day of his death on the cross
It falls on the Friday before Easter Sunday in the Christian calendar
Good Friday is considered a solemn day of reflection, mourning, and repentance for Christians worldwide
The crucifixion is a central event in Christian theology, believed to atone for humanity's sins
It symbolizes Jesus' sacrifice and his ultimate act of love and redemption for humanity
Good Friday services often include readings of the Passion narrative from the Gospels, prayers, and hymns
Some Christian traditions observe fasting and abstaining from meat on Good Friday as acts of penance
It is a day of deep spiritual significance for Christians, reminding them of the cost of salvation
Good Friday is part of the Holy Week, which begins with Palm Sunday and ends with Easter Sunday
Despite its somber tone, Good Friday is also seen as a day of hope, as it precedes Easter, celebrating Jesus' resurrection and triumph over death
