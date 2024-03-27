Heading 3

Why is Good Friday Celebrated?

Good Friday commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, marking the day of his death on the cross

#1

It falls on the Friday before Easter Sunday in the Christian calendar

#2

Good Friday is considered a solemn day of reflection, mourning, and repentance for Christians worldwide

#3

The crucifixion is a central event in Christian theology, believed to atone for humanity's sins

#4

It symbolizes Jesus' sacrifice and his ultimate act of love and redemption for humanity

#5

Good Friday services often include readings of the Passion narrative from the Gospels, prayers, and hymns

#6

Some Christian traditions observe fasting and abstaining from meat on Good Friday as acts of penance

#7

It is a day of deep spiritual significance for Christians, reminding them of the cost of salvation

#8

#9

Good Friday is part of the Holy Week, which begins with Palm Sunday and ends with Easter Sunday

Despite its somber tone, Good Friday is also seen as a day of hope, as it precedes Easter, celebrating Jesus' resurrection and triumph over death

#10

