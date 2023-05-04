MAY 04, 2023
Why is protein important for hair?
Hair is primarily made up of a protein called keratin, so it is essential for healthy hair growth and maintenance
Keratin
A lack of protein in the diet can cause hair to become weak, brittle, and prone to breakage
Lack of protein
Strengthening
Protein helps to strengthen hair strands, making them less likely to break and promoting overall hair health
Hair that is regularly exposed to heat styling or chemical treatments can benefit from extra protein to help repair damage
Exposed to heat
Protein can help improve hair texture and elasticity, making hair appear smoother and more manageable
Smoother
Certain types of protein, such as collagen, can help improve the overall health of the scalp, which can, in turn, promote healthy hair growth
Collagen
Consuming protein-rich foods and supplements can help ensure that the body has the necessary building blocks for healthy hair growth
Protein-rich diet
Protein can help reduce hair loss by strengthening hair follicles and reducing shedding
Hair follicles
Protein can help improve the appearance of fine or thinning hair by adding volume and thickness
Thickness
Regularly incorporating protein into your hair care routine can help keep your hair looking and feeling healthy and strong
Healthy and strong
