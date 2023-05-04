Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

Lifestyle

MAY 04, 2023

Why is protein important for hair?

Hair is primarily made up of a protein called keratin, so it is essential for healthy hair growth and maintenance

Keratin

A lack of protein in the diet can cause hair to become weak, brittle, and prone to breakage

Lack of protein

Strengthening

Protein helps to strengthen hair strands, making them less likely to break and promoting overall hair health

Hair that is regularly exposed to heat styling or chemical treatments can benefit from extra protein to help repair damage

Exposed to heat

​​Protein can help improve hair texture and elasticity, making hair appear smoother and more manageable 

Smoother

Certain types of protein, such as collagen, can help improve the overall health of the scalp, which can, in turn, promote healthy hair growth

Collagen

Consuming protein-rich foods and supplements can help ensure that the body has the necessary building blocks for healthy hair growth

Protein-rich diet

Protein can help reduce hair loss by strengthening hair follicles and reducing shedding

Hair follicles

Protein can help improve the appearance of fine or thinning hair by adding volume and thickness

Thickness

Regularly incorporating protein into your hair care routine can help keep your hair looking and feeling healthy and strong

Healthy and strong

