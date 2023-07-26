Heading 3
Jiya Surana
JULY 26, 2023
Why is your zodiac sign looking for love?
Life's adventures are better when shared
Aries
Image: Pexels
So you can stop putting in efforts to meet people
Image: Pexels
Taurus
To prove that you're loveable
Leo
Image: Pexels
Cancer
Image: Pexels
Waking up next to someone feels nice and safe
Image: Pexels
Virgo
It's the only goal you haven't achieved yet
It looks so beautiful in the movies
Libra
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
To put off looking for yourself
Sagittarius
Image: Pexels
Capricorn
Image: Pexels
You'll feel like a failure if you don't
Image: Pexels
To add to your collection of 'special connections'
Pisces
