Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

JULY 26, 2023

Why is your zodiac sign looking for love?

Life's adventures are better when shared

Aries

Image: Pexels

So you can stop putting in efforts to meet people

Image: Pexels

Taurus

You find love when you're bored 

Gemini

Image: Pexels

To prove that you're loveable 

Leo

Image: Pexels

Cancer 

Image: Pexels

Waking up next to someone feels nice and safe

Image: Pexels

Virgo

It's the only goal you haven't achieved yet

It looks so beautiful in the movies

Libra

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

To put off looking for yourself

Sagittarius

Image: Pexels

Capricorn

Image: Pexels

You'll feel like a failure if you don't

Image: Pexels 

To add to your collection of 'special connections'

Pisces

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here