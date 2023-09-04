Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 04, 2023
Why meditation works only for some people
Meditation can sometimes make people feel more neurotic, depressed and anxious
#1
Image: Pexels
If you don't like to meditate, you might enjoy deep breath because you are not imposing anything in yourself
#2
Image: Pexels
Not all meditation styles are right for everyone, and these practices require different skills and mindsets
#3
Image: Pexels
If your life and schedule don't permit it, then find other ways to be consistent
#4
Image: Pexels
#5
Image: Pexels
While meditation has many positive impacts on the mind, it can also induce feelings of negativity
It increases the stress response, negative emotions, dissociation and even inhibits sleep
#6
Image: Pexels
Can be difficult for some individuals as it can be challenging to be quiet
#7
Image: Pexels
It can lead to feelings of frustration or disappointment if progress is not seen quickly
#8
Image: Pexels
Despite the drawbacks the benefits of meditation, make it a valuable practice for overall well being
#9
Image: Pexels
It is important to approach it with an open mind and be patient with the process, and remember that meditation is a skill that takes time and effort to master
#10
Image: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.