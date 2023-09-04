Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 04, 2023

Why meditation works only for some people

Meditation can sometimes make people feel more neurotic, depressed and anxious

If you don't like to meditate, you might enjoy deep breath because you are not imposing anything in yourself 

Not all meditation styles are right for everyone, and these practices require different skills and mindsets 

If your life and schedule don't permit it, then find other ways to be consistent

While meditation has many positive impacts on the mind, it can also induce feelings of negativity

It increases the stress response, negative emotions, dissociation and even inhibits sleep

Can be difficult for some individuals as it can be challenging to be quiet

It can lead to feelings of frustration or disappointment if progress is not seen quickly

Despite the drawbacks the benefits of meditation, make it a valuable practice for overall well being

It is important to approach it with an open mind and be patient with the process, and remember that meditation is a skill that takes time and effort to master

