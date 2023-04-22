APRIL 22, 2023
Why should SPF be your BFF?
Image- Pexels
Sunscreen acts as a protective barrier against harmful UV radiation from the sun, which can damage the skin, leading to premature ageing, wrinkles, and even skin cancer
Protects against UV radiation
Image- Pexels
Sunscreen helps to prevent sunburn, which can cause pain, discomfort, and even blistering
Prevents sunburn
Image- Pexels
Regular use of sunscreen can significantly reduce the risk of developing skin cancer, which is one of the most common types of cancer
Reduces the risk of skin cancer
Image- Pexels
Sunscreen helps to prevent hyperpigmentation, which is the darkening of the skin due to an increase in melanin production caused by sun exposure
Helps prevent hyperpigmentation
Image- Pexels
Sun damage is one of the leading causes of premature ageing, so wearing sunscreen regularly can help to minimise the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles
Minimises the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles
Image- Pexels
Age spots are another common sign of sun damage, and regular use of sunscreen can help to prevent their formation
Prevents the formation of age spots
Image- Pexels
Sunscreen can help to keep the skin hydrated, preventing dryness and flakiness caused by sun exposure
Helps to keep the skin hydrated
Image- Pexels
Regular use of sunscreen can help to promote an even skin tone, reducing the appearance of blotchiness and redness caused by sun damage
Promotes an even skin tone
Image- Pexels
Sunscreen can protect the skin against environmental stressors such as pollution and smoke, which can cause oxidative damage
Protects against environmental stressors
Image- Pexels
Wearing sunscreen regularly can help to maintain a healthy complexion by protecting the skin from damage caused by sun exposure and other environmental stressors
Helps to maintain a healthy complexion
