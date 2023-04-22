Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

Lifestyle

APRIL 22, 2023

Why should SPF be your BFF?

Image- Pexels

Sunscreen acts as a protective barrier against harmful UV radiation from the sun, which can damage the skin, leading to premature ageing, wrinkles, and even skin cancer

Protects against UV radiation

Image- Pexels

Sunscreen helps to prevent sunburn, which can cause pain, discomfort, and even blistering

Prevents sunburn

Image- Pexels

Regular use of sunscreen can significantly reduce the risk of developing skin cancer, which is one of the most common types of cancer

Reduces the risk of skin cancer

Image- Pexels

Sunscreen helps to prevent hyperpigmentation, which is the darkening of the skin due to an increase in melanin production caused by sun exposure

Helps prevent hyperpigmentation

Image- Pexels

Sun damage is one of the leading causes of premature ageing, so wearing sunscreen regularly can help to minimise the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles

Minimises the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles

Image- Pexels

Age spots are another common sign of sun damage, and regular use of sunscreen can help to prevent their formation

Prevents the formation of age spots

Image- Pexels

Sunscreen can help to keep the skin hydrated, preventing dryness and flakiness caused by sun exposure 

Helps to keep the skin hydrated

Image- Pexels

Regular use of sunscreen can help to promote an even skin tone, reducing the appearance of blotchiness and redness caused by sun damage

Promotes an even skin tone

Image- Pexels

Sunscreen can protect the skin against environmental stressors such as pollution and smoke, which can cause oxidative damage

Protects against environmental stressors

Image- Pexels

Wearing sunscreen regularly can help to maintain a healthy complexion by protecting the skin from damage caused by sun exposure and other environmental stressors

Helps to maintain a healthy complexion

