Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

OCTOBER 28, 2023

Why should you moisturize oily skin?

Say goodbye to oily skin woes and hello to a balanced, radiant complexion with these tips!

Oily skin girls, gotchu!

Image Source: pexels

#1

Image Source: pexels

To maintain your skin's natural oil production

To strengthen and maintain your skin's barrier

#3

Image Source: pexels

To strengthen and maintain your skin's barrier

#3

Image Source: pexels

To improve the texture and tone of your skin

#4

Image Source: pexels

To help in better absorption of other products

#5

Image Source: pexels

To reduce itching and inflammation

#6

Image Source: pexels

A moisturizer will ensure your skin from producing excess sebum

#7

Image Source: pexels

Moisturizing oily skin is essential for maintaining a healthy, balanced complexion and preventing various skin issues

Clean complexion 

Image Source: pexels

Look for non-comedogenic, oil-free moisturizers designed for oily skin to get the best results

Results

Image Source: pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Self-reflection

Self-reflection

Self-reflection

Click Here