Jiya Surana
OCTOBER 28, 2023
Why should you moisturize oily skin?
Say goodbye to oily skin woes and hello to a balanced, radiant complexion with these tips!
Oily skin girls, gotchu!
Image Source: pexels
#1
Image Source: pexels
To maintain your skin's natural oil production
To strengthen and maintain your skin's barrier
#3
Image Source: pexels
Image Source: pexels
To improve the texture and tone of your skin
#4
Image Source: pexels
To help in better absorption of other products
#5
Image Source: pexels
To reduce itching and inflammation
#6
Image Source: pexels
A moisturizer will ensure your skin from producing excess sebum
#7
Image Source: pexels
Moisturizing oily skin is essential for maintaining a healthy, balanced complexion and preventing various skin issues
Clean complexion
Image Source: pexels
Look for non-comedogenic, oil-free moisturizers designed for oily skin to get the best results
Results
Image Source: pexels
