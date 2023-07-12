Heading 3
Hemelin Darlong
Lifestyle
JUly 12, 2023
Why sunscreen is needed every day
The sun’s harmful radiation may lead to sunburn and skin damage and it may also cause many harmful diseases, that is why using Sunscreens and critical products can help protect you from harmful UV rays
Protects from UV rays
Image: Pexels
Extreme exposure of your skin to the sun can lead to premature aging and conditions such as wrinkles, fine lines, and also hyperpigmentation
Prevents premature aging
Image: Pexels
If you are experiencing peeling, swelling, redness, and itching on your skin, This is probably due to UVB rays which are responsible for sunburns
Prevents sunburn
Image: Pexels
We are all aware of how UV rays can cause harmful cancer to your skin, so in order to prevent that you need to use sunscreen on a daily basis, whenever you go out, even if it is not sunny. It may also be life-threatening to women as their age increases
Prevents Cancer
Image: Pexels
Try using a sunscreen that has a minimum sun protection factor of over 30 or more to prevent tanning, caused by UVB and make sure you reapply your sunscreen after every two hours
Prevents tanning
Image: Pexels
You need to make sure that your sunblock has titanium dioxide in it to help UV rays away from the skin and protect the activity of healthy proteins
Enhances the health of the skin
Image: Pexels
UV rays can severely damage the skin's blood vessels, causing them to thin. Thinning of blood vessels leads to the appearance of bruising or bleeding on your skin
Avoids Broken Blood Vessels
Image: Pexels
Sunspots are usually caused by hyperpigmentation of the skin and they are typically discolored parts of your skin that can be different shades of dark red-brown or black
Limits sunspots
Image: Pexels
Using sunscreens every day on your Skin helps in maintaining your complexion bright and even. UV rays are one of the many causes of uneven skin tones and applying sunscreen daily helps to prevent those effects
Maintains complexion
Image: Pexels
Try applying sunscreen thoroughly on your face to prevent that irritating blotchiness and occurrence of red veins on your skin
Prevents Blotchiness on skin
Image: Pexels
