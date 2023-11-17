Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 17, 2023
Wine etiquette you should know
One must always hold the wine glass with its stem and not the bowl
Holding the glass
Image Source: Pexels
Swirling wine in the glass is not just for show off but it also enhances the scents and flavours. But don't swirl too much!
Swirling is the key
Image Source: Pexels
While white wine is served cold, red wine is served when it's slightly chilled. One must always pay attention to the temperature
Check temperature
Image Source: Pexels
You should take your time while savouring wine. It is essential to enjoy its flavours and scents
Avoid rushing
Image Source: Pexels
One must not fill the glass all the way to the brim. A standard fill is one third to half of the glass's capacity
Don't overfill
Image Source: Pexels
Make an eye contact with each individual you toast
Toast with a purpose
Image Source: Pexels
Learn the basics of wine pairing to enhance your dining experience
Wine and food pairing
Image Source: Pexels
In a multi- course meal, serve lighter wines before heavier ones. Start with white before moving to red
Order of Service
Image Source: Pexels
When opening a bottle, cut the foil cleanly below the lip of the bottle to avoid any contact with wine
Wine Opening
Image Source: Pexels
Following these easy wine etiquettes can make your wine drinking experience even better
Follow them
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.