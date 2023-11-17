Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 17, 2023

Wine etiquette you should know

One must always hold the wine glass with its stem and not the bowl

Holding the glass 

Image Source: Pexels 

Swirling wine in the glass is not just for show off but it also enhances the scents and flavours. But don't swirl too much!

Swirling is the key 

Image Source: Pexels 

While white wine is served cold, red wine is served when it's slightly chilled. One must always pay attention to the temperature

Check temperature 

Image Source: Pexels 

You should take your time while savouring wine. It is essential to enjoy its flavours and scents

Avoid rushing

Image Source: Pexels 

One must not fill the glass all the way to the brim. A standard fill is one third to half of the glass's capacity

Don't overfill

Image Source: Pexels 

Make an eye contact with each individual you toast

Toast with a purpose

Image Source: Pexels 

Learn the basics of wine pairing to enhance your dining experience

Wine and food pairing 

Image Source: Pexels

In a multi- course meal, serve lighter wines before heavier ones. Start with white before moving to red

Order of Service

Image Source: Pexels 

When opening a bottle, cut the foil cleanly below the lip of the bottle to avoid any contact with wine

Wine Opening

Image Source: Pexels 

Following these easy wine etiquettes can make your wine drinking experience even better

Follow them 

Image Source: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here