Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 03, 2023
Winter captions for Instagram
This may or may not be my 10th hot chocolate this week…
#1
Not leaving my house until April
#2
Snow kisses my cheeks, winter whispers in my ear
#3
Embracing the frosty beauty of winter
#4
Chillin' with my mug and blanket, just like Baby Yoda
#5
Carving my own path on the snow-covered peaks
#6
When life gives you snow, build a snowman
#7
We're all like snowflakes, all different in our own beautiful ways
#8
Our hands may be cold, but at least our hearts are warm
#9
Winter is like fall except you need five pairs of leggings instead of one
#10
