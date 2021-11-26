Winter care : diy moisturising face packs
DEC 01, 2021
HYDRATED AND GLOWY SKIN
Glowing skin kisses goodbye in cold months, so to avoid it apply aloe vera gel.
(Image : Hina Khan Instagram)
COCONUT OIL & ALOE VERA MASK
Want that baby soft skin? Mix coconut oil and aloe vera gel to make a face pack.
(Image : Katrina kaif Instagram)
FOR DULL & IRRITATED SKIN
Got itchy irritated skin? Mix some honey with lemon juice and apply it to the face.
(Image : Neha Sharma Instagram)
CARROT FACE PACK FOR OILY SKIN
For a fresh-faced look, take a carrot and blend it in a mixer to make a paste
(Image : Disha Patani Instagram)
sandalwood & honey mask
Make a paste using sandalwood powder, aloe vera gel and honey for firm skin
(Image : Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)
two-ingredient glow mask
Take one mashed banana and mix it with rose water to form a paste.
(Image : Tara Sutaria Instagram)
SKIN BRIGHTENING MASK
Take 2 tsp of coffee powder, mix it with 1 tsp of rice powder and 2 tsp of curd.
(Image : Ananya Pandey Instagram)
for dry skin
For this take one mashed avocado and mix 1 tsp of olive oil, curd and honey to it
(Image : Rashmika Mandanna Instagram)
papaya milk mask
To get that lovely glow on the skin, mix 2 tsp of papaya pulp with 1 tsp of milk.
(Image : Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram)
rice water mask
For this take 1 tbsp of rice flour and oatmeal each, add 1 tbsp of honey to it.
(Image : Alia Bhatt Instagram)
