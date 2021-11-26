Winter care : diy moisturising face packs

HYDRATED AND GLOWY SKIN

Glowing skin kisses goodbye in cold months, so to avoid it apply aloe vera gel.

(Image : Hina Khan Instagram)

COCONUT OIL & ALOE VERA MASK

Want that baby soft skin? Mix coconut oil and aloe vera gel to make a face pack.

(Image : Katrina kaif Instagram)

FOR DULL & IRRITATED SKIN

Got itchy irritated skin? Mix some honey with lemon juice and apply it to the face.

(Image : Neha Sharma Instagram)

CARROT FACE PACK FOR OILY SKIN

For a fresh-faced look, take a carrot and blend it in a mixer to make a paste

(Image : Disha Patani Instagram)

sandalwood & honey mask

Make a paste using sandalwood powder, aloe vera gel and honey for firm skin

(Image : Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)

two-ingredient glow mask

Take one mashed banana and mix it with rose water to form a paste.

(Image : Tara Sutaria Instagram)

SKIN BRIGHTENING MASK

Take 2 tsp of coffee powder, mix it with 1 tsp of rice powder and 2 tsp of curd.

(Image : Ananya Pandey Instagram)

for dry skin

For this take one mashed avocado and mix 1 tsp of olive oil, curd and honey to it

(Image : Rashmika Mandanna Instagram)

papaya milk mask

To get that lovely glow on the skin, mix 2 tsp of papaya pulp with 1 tsp of milk.

(Image : Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram)

rice water mask

For this take 1 tbsp of rice flour and oatmeal each, add 1 tbsp of honey to it.

(Image : Alia Bhatt Instagram)

