January 21, 2024

Winter date ideas

Hold hands, hit the ice rink, and skate away, enjoying the simple and playful winter date

Ice Skating

Live childhood excitement again by sledding down snowy hills with comforting cocoa or cider

Sledding

Enjoy your playful side with a friendly snowball fight – just set some rules to keep it fun and safe!

Snowball Fight

Take a romantic walk through a snowy park, surrounded by the beauty of a winter 

Winter Walk

Snuggle up on the couch with blankets and popcorn for a heartwarming movie night

Couch Cuddles and Movies

Stay indoors, turn up the heat, grab your favorite snacks, and dive into a friendly competition with a board game night

Board Games

Challenge each other by building a snowman together, adding fun accessories for an extra touch of charm

Building Snowman

Enjoy holiday joy by visiting a Christmas market, exploring handmade gifts, and eating festive treats

Festive Market Adventure

Baking

Enjoy a cozy day indoors baking winter-themed treats, like delightful hot chocolate bombs

Pamper yourselves with a spa day at home—set the mood with candles and soothing music for massages or facials

Home Spa

