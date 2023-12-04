Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle 

December 04, 2023

Winter Glow-Up Guide

Time to revamp your routine and give your skin some serious winter lovin'!

Revamp 

Image: Rakul Preet Instagram

Embrace the chilly vibes with the coolest skincare routine in town

Embrace 

Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram 

From gentle cleansers to hydrating serums, plump up your skin and keep it nourished for that radiant winter glow!

Winter Glow 

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram 

To maintain soft, supple skin, follow these 5 easy steps to winter-proof your skincare routine

Guide 

Image: Rakul Preet Instagram 

Opt for a cleanser that combats the dryness caused by colder weather

Hydrating Cleanser

Image: Surbhi Jyoti Instagram

Swap your lightweight moisturizer for a richer one to provide extra hydration from the chilly air

Heavier Moisturiser

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram 

Use a mild exfoliator to remove dead skin cells without stripping your skin of its natural moisture

Exfoliate Gently

Image: Amey Ghatge Instagram 

Incorporate this serum to lock in moisture and prevent your skin from becoming overly dry

Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram 

Replace your refreshing toner with a milky toner to provide extra nourishment

Switch To A Creamy Toner

Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram

This winter, enjoy radiant, hydrated, and glowing skin by effortlessly upgrading your skincare

Glow-up 

Image: Aamna Sharif Instagram

