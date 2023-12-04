Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
December 04, 2023
Winter Glow-Up Guide
Time to revamp your routine and give your skin some serious winter lovin'!
Revamp
Image: Rakul Preet Instagram
Embrace the chilly vibes with the coolest skincare routine in town
Embrace
Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
From gentle cleansers to hydrating serums, plump up your skin and keep it nourished for that radiant winter glow!
Winter Glow
Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram
To maintain soft, supple skin, follow these 5 easy steps to winter-proof your skincare routine
Guide
Image: Rakul Preet Instagram
Opt for a cleanser that combats the dryness caused by colder weather
Hydrating Cleanser
Image: Surbhi Jyoti Instagram
Swap your lightweight moisturizer for a richer one to provide extra hydration from the chilly air
Heavier Moisturiser
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Use a mild exfoliator to remove dead skin cells without stripping your skin of its natural moisture
Exfoliate Gently
Image: Amey Ghatge Instagram
Incorporate this serum to lock in moisture and prevent your skin from becoming overly dry
Hyaluronic Acid Serum
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Replace your refreshing toner with a milky toner to provide extra nourishment
Switch To A Creamy Toner
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram
This winter, enjoy radiant, hydrated, and glowing skin by effortlessly upgrading your skincare
Glow-up
Image: Aamna Sharif Instagram
